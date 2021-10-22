COLUMBIA, Mo. — Hannibal clinched a perfect regular season, but hope for much more in the coming weeks after defeating Battle 42-26 on the road Friday.
Pirates running back Aneyas Williams had a 10-yard rushing touchdown to give Hannibal a 7-0 lead after an extra point kick in their opening drive.
Hannibal went up 14-0 after quarterback Courtland Watson threw a touchdown pass to Kaiser Greenwell.
Watson threw his second touchdown pass of the first quarter, this time to John Clubine, to take a 21-0 lead.
In the first play of the second quarter, Williams ran for his second touchdown to give the Pirates a 28-0 lead.
Battle scored their first touchdown with a little over four minutes remaining in the second quarter.
In Hannibal’s next possession, Watson threw a touchdown pass to Williams to take a 35-6 lead.
Williams ran in his third touchdown early in the fourth quarter to give Hannibal a 42-12 lead.
Battle went on a late-game rally, scoring two touchdowns in a two-minute period in the fourth quarter to narrow Hannibal’s lead to 42-26.
Hannibal finishes the season 9-0 and will be the No. 1 seed in the Class 4 District 5 tournament.
