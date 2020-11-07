HANNIBAL, Mo. — As the week progressed and Courtland Watson showed increasing mobility despite his sprained foot, the Hannibal football team’s coaching staff decided to play the junior quarterback for at least one half Friday night against Mexico.
If nothing else, it allowed him to knock the rust off.
“That’s what we wanted to do,” Watson said. “Get my rhythm back.”
Watson completed 5 of 7 passes for 142 yards and a touchdown while scrambling for 4 yards on his lone carry in a 42-0 whitewashing of the Bulldogs in the Class 4 District 4 semifinals at Porter Stadium.
“I think we did a good job planning around the situation,” Hannibal coach Quentin Hamner said. “He’s not 100 percent healthy, but I also believe it’s getting better. We’re not doctors, but we try to limit what we can do with him. Our goal was to get him play next week, and I think that’s going to happen.”
Watson injured his foot in the 14-13 loss to Moberly in Week 7 and sat the final two games of the regular season – a 48-14 victory at Marshall and a 27-14 loss at home to Columbia Battle. Freshman all-purpose back Aneyas Williams stepped in as the starter and did a solid job.
Williams completed 9 of 23 passes for 128 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. He also had 208 yards rushing on 28 carries with two touchdowns. But his versatility and playmaking ability is better suited to open space.
That clearly was evident Friday night.
Williams turned a pass deep down the middle of the field into a 71-yard scoring play as he stiff-armed one tackler and stepped through the ankle tackler of another defender. He also rushed for two touchdowns and tossed a 22-yard touchdown pass to Drake Dudley in the fourth quarter.
Williams leads Hannibal with 993 all-purpose yards and 16 touchdowns, and his ability to be in sync with Watson is undeniable.
Just another reason why having the starting quarterback running the offense again is vitally important.
“I don’t think we have any injuries besides me,” Watson said. “So we’re ready to make a run.”
Pirates’ French shows full value
A short kickoff and solid return gave Hannibal possession at the Mexico 43-yard line on the opening drive of Friday night’s game. Damien French made a short field feel shorter.
The 6-foot-3, 205-pound senior running back ripped off a 12-yard run on his first carry and three of his first four totes went for 11 or more yards. It set up Aneyas Williams’ 3-yard touchdown run that set the tone for the decisive district victory.
“Good practice this week and we were focused,” French said. “We came out and did our thing.”
Going head-to-head with Mexico’s Dante Billups, a 1,000-yard rusher during the regular season, French served notice as a reigning all-state selection he is primed to carry the load in pursuit of a deep playoff run. He finished with 74 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries and touched the ball only once in the second half.
Billups finished with 76 yards on 22 carries, a 3.5 yards-per-carry average, and no touchdowns.
“Boy, did he come through like an all-state running back tonight,” Hamner said of French. “I’m so glad he was on our side of the ball. We told him before the game he was going to have a big game. He came through.”
French has 723 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground this season, not quite the 1,593 yards and 23 touchdowns he piled up last year but more effective in many ways.
“We’ve had the two-headed monster back there with Damien and A.J. (Thomas),” Hamner said. “Damien has done a good job of understanding he has a substitute and sharing the carries. I don’t think Damien’s received enough credit this year for how good he’s been.”
Pirates put it all together
When asked if his team had played its most complete game of the season, Hamner didn’t pause.
“I think you just took the words out of my mouth,” Hamner said. “That was it.”
The Pirates were nearly flawless. No turnovers committed. Two turnovers forced. No sacks allowed. An average of 10 yards per play. The only true hiccup was the number of penalties committed. Hannibal drew nine penalties for 67 yards, including a couple of false starts along the offensive line.
Every mistake Hannibal made is correctable.
“We’re going to be watching a lot of film and seeing what our mistakes were,” said Tyler Hardy, a junior wide receiver and linebacker. “It’s about coming together as one.”
No time better than the present for that.
“Perfect timing,” French said.
Especially with the rematch with Moberly on the horizon.
“We’re going to go play a team we lost to and hopefully that’s the motivation for everyone to get better this week and see what happens next Friday,” Hamner said.