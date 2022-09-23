Aneyas v Mexico.JPG

Hannibal junior all-purpose back Aneyas Williams stiff arms a Mexico defender during Friday's game at Porter Stadium.

 Mike Thomas/Herald-Whig

HANNIBAL -- Hannibal took control from the start of Friday's game against Mexico, not letting cool and rainy weather slow them down.

The Pirates were up by four touchdowns by the end of the first quarter and breezed to a 49-8 win over the Bulldogs at Porter Stadium.

