HANNIBAL -- Hannibal took control from the start of Friday's game against Mexico, not letting cool and rainy weather slow them down.
The Pirates were up by four touchdowns by the end of the first quarter and breezed to a 49-8 win over the Bulldogs at Porter Stadium.
"During pregame, we had the energy," said Hannibal senior Markahl Humphrey. "We had the talk to come out fast and shut them down fast."
Hannibal was firing on all cylinders offensively, with junior Aneyas Williams and Humphrey forming a formidable one-two punch.
Williams had 12 carries for 121 yards and two touchdowns, while also catching five passes for 68 yards and a touchdown.
Humphrey had 16 carries for 121 yards and three touchdowns, while also catching five passes for 60 yards.
Pirates quarterback Waylon Anders was efficient, going 14-for-16 for 171 yards and two touchdowns.
"When you have all of those guys and you've got a smart quarterback that really knows what to do with the ball, you are going to find a weakness in that defense somewhere," said Hannibal head coach Jeff Gschwender.
Within the first two minutes, Humphrey scampered for a 23-yard touchdown run.
In Hannibal's next possession, Williams punched in a one-yard touchdown.
Hannibal then recovered an onside kick and would later score on a two-yard touchdown run by Williams to make it 21-0.
Near the end of the first quarter, Anders threw a 29-yard touchdown pass.
Hannibal defensive lineman Trenton Cowden forced a fumble and recovered it to stifle Mexico two plays into their possession.
The Pirates would capitalize on Mexico's mistake, going on a 10-play drive that ended with a Humphrey touchdown run to increase the Pirates lead to 35-0.
In Hannibal's next drive, Anders threw his second touchdown pass to Dylan Bock to make it 42-0.
Near the end of the second quarter, Humphrey broke free for a 46-yard touchdown run that would give Hannibal a 49-0 lead going into halftime.
The Pirates defense was dominant in the first half and most of the second half.
"We played our butts off today and that's all that matters," said Hannibal junior Cody Culp. "We had some great stops and great plays. It was a all-around good game."
Jack Parker tied for the lead with five tackles and had a tackle for a loss. Owen Andrews had a sack and a tackle for a loss.
Cowden, Austin Closser and Houston Morrison each had a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
"They are just playing with a chip on their shoulder right now and that's how they need to play," Gschwender said. "They are really coming into their own."
Mexico spoiled Hannibal's shutout in the fourth quarter when Andrew Runge ran in a 22-yard touchdown.
Hannibal also had a pair of fumbles in the second half, something Gschwender wants to work on going into next week.
"That's what we talked about right here (after the game)," Gschwender said. "Just learning how to finish the game. Never be satisfied. Finish it out and then you can celebrate. You don't do it when you are still on the field."
Hannibal (2-2) will play at Kirksville (2-2) in its next game on Friday, Sept. 30 at 7 p.m.
