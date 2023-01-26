HANNIBAL, Mo. -- Hannibal came away with a win at its home meet on Wednesday, giving the girls swimming team momentum as the season moves closer to the postseason.
Hannibal placed first with 88 points in a five-person meet at the YMCA of Hannibal.
Taking second was Father Tolton; with Rock Bridge placing third, Hickman placing fourth and Battle placing fifth.
"I was a little worried because they were all from Columbia and they are really good," said Hannibal senior Olivia Rawlings. "But we did good."
Prior to Wednesday's meet, Hannibal had not swam in the past three days.
"Today was the first time we had the whole team together swimming, so that was great," said Hannibal swimming head coach LaRhonda Behl. "Really proud of all of them. They came together and worked as a team."
Behl added that parents have provided a lot of support, doing things like timing and supplying snacks.
"We've got 15 girls in all different levels of swimmers," Behl said. "That's difficult to coach, so the older girls have helped the girls with less experience and that's been a big help. I'm proud of the girls that have come on that were doing soccer, cross country, tennis and other sports to stay in shape during winter. They've been amazing and have dropped times at every meet."
Hannibal junior Madelyn Johnson came away with two individual wins.
Johnson won the 200-free with a time of 2:09.27 and won the 500-free with a time of 5:46.55.
Hannibal senior Gracie Martin won the 100-yard free with a time of 38.17. Two of her teammates also competed in the same event, with junior Jocelyn Dorsey placing eighth and sophomore Ava Bonvillian placing ninth.
In the 200-yard IM, Hannibal had two sophomore swimmers make the top-three. Emily Groth placed second at 2:36.91, and Addie Wright placed third at 3:11.33.
Groth also placed second in the 50-free with a time of 27.85. Her teammate, sophomore Zanie Terrill, placed seventh in the same event.
"I think everybody did really well," Rawlings said. "Everybody has had pretty positive thoughts. Overall, we had a really positive attitude and were upbeat."
Lady Pirates sophomore Sarah Knickerbocker placed second in the 200-free with a time of 2:18.11.
Hannibal freshman Olivia Johnson placed second in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:16.05.
Both Olivia Johnson and Madelyn Johnson have earned state-qualifying cuts.
Lady Pirates freshman Kyla Jacobson placed second with a time of 1:37.89.
Hannibal had four swimmers compete in the 100-yard backstroke, with sophomore Addie Wright leading the pack with a fourth-place finish at a time of 1:19.26. Alana Lemon placed seventh, Bonvillian placed ninth and Jacobson did not qualify.
The Hannibal 200-yard free relay team of Groth, Knickerbocker, Olivia Johnson and Madelyn Johnson placed first with a time of 1:51.56.
Hannibal had a second team of Lemon, London Haycraft, Terrill and Rawlings in the 200-yard free relay; which placed fourth at 2:22.69.
"It's more nerve wracking (swimming at home) than being in front of the away crowd," Rawlings said. "But it's nice that people you know are here and able to cheer you on."
The Hannibal 200-yard medley relay team of Groth, Olivia Johnson, Madelyn Johnson and Knickerbocker placed first with a time of 2:05.59.
Hannibal had two different teams compete in the 400-yard free relay. The A Team of Terrill, Piper Berhorst, Bonvillian and Wright placed third at 5:21.94, while the B Team of Martin, Rawlings, Dorsey and Jacobson placed fourth at 5:25.24.
"Relays looked good to me and seemed to drop some time," Behl said. "They looked good in the 200 and 300."
Up next for Hannibal is a triangular meet with Louisiana and Marshall at the YMCA of Hannibal at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2. It will be the final home meet of the season.
"We'll be working (hard) the next couple of weeks and see if we can get more state qualifiers," Behl said.
