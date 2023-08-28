HANNIBAL -- Entering the 2023 girls tennis season with five new starters on varsity, Hannibal started off play firing on all cylinders on Monday.
The Lady Pirates defeated visiting Troy Buchanan 7-2 on Monday afternoon.
Hannibal No. 1 Lanie Privett defeated Troy's Eleena Olle 8-4 to in the first singles match.
Hannibal No. 2 Aubrielle Krigbaum defeated Troy's Maggie Huster 8-2, which was her first career varsity singles win.
Lady Pirates No. 3 Kasey DeStafane defeated Troy's Claire Ridenhour 8-4, also winning her first varsity match.
Unfortunately, Hannibal No. 4 Abby Hickman rolled her ankle during her match and Elizabeth Wellman subbed in for her. Wellman came through and defeated Troy's Angelia Witt in singles play.
Hannibal No. 5 Julia Lee fell to Troy's J. Lynn Humphrey 8-1.
Lady Pirates No. 6 Addison Sutton defeated Troy's Phoebe Grover 8-5.
The Hannibal No. 1 doubles team of Privett and DeStafane defeated Troy's duo of Olle and Huster 8-2.
The Hannibal No. 2 doubles team of Krigbaum and Hickman defeated Troy's duo of Ridenhour and Witt 8-4.
The Hannibal No. 3 doubles team of Lee and Sutton fell to Troy's duo of Humphrey and Grover.
Hannibal (1-0) has a busy week ahead, playing road matches against Kirksville on Tuesday and Fulton on Wednesday before coming back home on Thursday to face Palmyra.
