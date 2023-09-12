HANNIBAL -- Hannibal went into Tuesday undefeated in the young volleyball season and aware they faced a serious challenge from a tough Hickman team.
The Lady Pirates were unable to slow down Hickman and fell in three straight sets.
"I think our girls came into this match knowing that it was going to be a tough match," said Hannibal head coach Megan Phillips. "All season long, we've kind of started out slow and it kind of got in their heads. Hickman had some good swings."
Hickman set the tone early with a 25-11 win in the first set.
Hannibal improved in the next two sets, but Hickman won the second set 25-20 and the third set 25-19.
"Our second set was definitely our best set," Phillips said. "Between sets, I told them we just got to shake off set one and go out and do what we do. We've played better volleyball this season already before that first set."
Junior Abbie Martin collected 14 digs, three kills, one ace and one block.
Fellow junior Zanie Terrill collected four kills and 10 digs.
Sophomore Malia Stolte racked up nine kills, one ace, eight set assists and nine digs.
"Overall, Malia Stolte had nine kills for us tonight, which is big coming from a sophomore," Phillips said. "When she's on, she's on. She was able to pick up balls and play defense too."
Another sophomore, Kegan Greening, had seven digs.
"Kegan Greening is settling into the libero position this year," Phillips said. "She's impressive and I'm extremely impressed on the balls she's able to get touches on and get to."
Senior Courtney Locke registered four kills, one ace and one block.
"Courtney Locke is just a natural leader on the floor," Phillips said. "When we are down, she's picking us up. Just taking control of the floor."
Phillips added that its been a team effort for Hannibal.
"We've done really well this season of mixing it up," Phillips said. "All of our hitters are about dead even on kills this season, which is pretty impressive. You look at some teams and see one or two girls who are really heavy in kills. We have spread the ball around really well this season."
Hannibal (4-1) will host conference rival Mexico (1-3) in its next game at 6 p.m. on Friday.
"Another conference matchup on Thursday," Phillips said. "We have a couple of weaker teams in our conference, but it's definitely not a game we want to look over. We are going to practice tomorrow night and do some different drills and something different things. Work on defense because that was a hole for us tonight and changing some things up for Mexico."
