WARRENTON, Mo. -- There was plenty of drama and momentum swings during the Class 5 District 4 semifinals between Hannibal and Hazelwood East on Wednesday night.
After a lackluster start to the game, Hannibal surged back into the game and defeated Hazelwood East 54-52.
"That's the best part of the game right there," said Hannibal head coach Marty Hull. "In games like that, you feel sorry for the other team for losing, but I'm so excited for my kids to pull out a close win."
Spartans junior guard Malcolm Wisham drained a 3-pointer to start off the game and Hazelwood East would race out to a 6-0 lead.
Hannibal would take a brief 9-8 lead midway through the first quarter from a 3-pointer by senior guard Aaris Stolte.
After that, the Spartans went on a 14-2 run to close out the first quarter, which included a second 3-pointer by Wisham and a 3-pointer by senior forward Mekhi Holmes.
With Hannibal entering the second quarter down 22-11, the Pirates picked up the pace on defense and would only allow five points from the Spartans in the entire second quarter.
The Pirates came away with 3-pointers by Stolte and senior guard Courtland Watson in the second quarter and would tie the game at 24-24 with a bucket from senior forward Brendan Hess.
However, the Spartans would answer with a 3-pointer freshman guard Lynus Mitchell and took a slim 27-26 lead to halftime.
"I think they finally settled down," Hull said. "I think they were so jazzed up for having the chance to play districts that they were too fired up. I think it just took that first quarter for them to settle down."
The Pirates continued their momentum into the second half, retaking the lead for the first time since the first quarter when junior guard Parker Terrill hit a bucket to put Hannibal up 30-29.
Stolte scored five points in the third quarter, which was only two less than the Spartans would score in the entire quarter as Hannibal took a 38-34 lead by the quarter's end.
Spartans junior forward Bryson Huntspon hit a bucket early in the fourth quarter that would tie the game at 40-40.
The two teams exchanged leads on consecutive plays, which would be followed by a 3-pointer by Watson.
The game went down to the wire with the Spartans missing a potential game-winning 3-pointer with seconds remaining and failed to convert a game-tying bucket at the buzzer.
Stolte scored eight points in the fourth quarter and would lead the Pirates with 23 points.
Watson added 10 points and three rebounds, while Porter scored nine points and pulled down six rebounds. Terrill scored seven points and had six rebounds.
"It was a little more balanced scoring (than Monday)," Hull said. "Parker had a good game. Drew had a heck of a game ... and was a difference maker. Hopefully his ankle will be better for Friday."
While Pirates senior guard Haden Robertson would only manage three points, he made a huge impact on the boards, collecting nine rebounds.
"His athleticism really took over," Hull said. "I told (the team) that if we can't keep the rebounding closer, we have no chance of winning. (Robertson) took that to heart. I don't care if you don't score, but if you get six to eight rebounds, that's great."
St. Dominic defeated Riverview Gardens 62-38 in the first game of the Class 5 District 4 semifinals on Wednesday.
Hannibal (11-15) will play St. Dominic (22-5) in the Class 5 District 4 championship game on Friday at 7 p.m.
Hull plans on giving his team a light practice tomorrow.
"We'll get up a lot of shots and watch film on them tomorrow," Hull said. "They definitely get after it on defense and it's a full-court press. We'll have our hands full (with St. Dominic) and they have an All-Stater. We are going to have to play really well, but with the way we are playing now, I think we have a chance."
