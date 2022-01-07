HANNIBAL, Mo. — It was a tough physical game between two North Central Missouri Conference rivals on Friday when Hannibal and Marshall met at Korf Gymnasium.
The game remained close throughout the contest, but Hannibal pulled out a 58-51 win over the Owls.
Hannibal head coach Marty Hull said the Pirates had a lot of open shots, but weren’t able to knock down as many as they would had liked to.
“It was one of those nights where we played good enough to win,” Hull said. “Can we play better? Yes. Can we play better? Yes. We will watch some film and see what we can do better. We scored almost 60 and in high school basketball that should win you a lot of games.”
Hannibal senior guard Aaris Stolte led the way in scoring with 20 points. Juniors DaeShon Glasgow and Haden Robertson both scored 12 points, with Robertson pulling down a team-high four rebounds.
“I like our balanced scoring,” Hull said. “Aaris with 20 and DaeShon and Haden with 12. It’s always good to have three people in double figures.”
The Pirates took a quick 5-0 lead, but midway through the first quarter Marshall tied it at 8-8 with Owls senior guard Dylan Arends scoring all eight points.
It remained close in the second quarter, with Hannibal draining four 3-pointers and taking a 27-22 lead at halftime.
Marshall came out strong in the third quarter and took a brief 34-33 lead after Owls guard Stephen Caviness made his free throws.
“(Marshall) did a good job,” Hull said. “They switched defense and went from the 3-2 to the 2-3. It took us a little bit to get acclimated to that.”
However, Hannibal would retake the lead and momentum with two 3-pointers from Stolte and another from Parker Terrill.
Marshall came within three points of Hannibal midway through the fourth quarter when Axavier Reed connected with a 3-pointer.
The Pirates then had a 3-pointer from Stolte and a bucket from Robertson to give Hannibal an eight-point lead.
Arends led Marshall in scoring with 17 points. Reed added 11 points and pulled down a team-high five rebounds.
Hannibal (2-4) has a tough week ahead. The Pirates will host Monroe City (7-3) on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 8 p.m. and will host Kirksville (10-1) on Friday, Jan. 14 at 8 p.m.
“We’ve got two tough games (coming up),” Hull said. “I’m giving them Saturday and Sunday off just to rest their legs. We’ve played Monroe City several times. We know what they do and know what they’ve got. I think it’s more important to get some rest on those legs and get ready for Tuesday.”
