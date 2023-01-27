HANNIBAL -- Hannibal junior Tristen Essig has accomplished something that all high school wrestlers dream of and a mark very few achieve.
Essig placed first in the 126-pound weight division in last weekend's Platte County Tournament, earning his 100th career win.
During the Platte County Tournament, Essig went 8-0.
"I'm very happy with how my season has gone this year," Essig said. "I've put in a lot of hard work in the offseason. My hard work is paying off. After placing third last year (at state) as a sophomore, my goal is to be at the top of the podium."
Essig has had a spectacular junior season, going 33-1.
In the Platte County Tournament, Hannibal placed second overall behind Olathe North. Joining Essig as individual champions where Austin Brown and Drake Brinkley.
Essig has placed first in other tournaments during the 2022-23 season; including the 141 Rumble at Rockwood Summit, Capital City Dual Tournament, Ed Felker Farmington Invitational and Ft. Zumwalt North Tournament.
The Pirates will compete in the Class 3 District 2 Tournament on Feb. 17-18, and the state meet from Feb. 22-25.
