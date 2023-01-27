Tristen Essig.jpg

Hannibal junior Tristen Essig holds up a banner commemorating his 100th career wrestling win.

 Contributed Photo

HANNIBAL -- Hannibal junior Tristen Essig has accomplished something that all high school wrestlers dream of and a mark very few achieve.

Essig placed first in the 126-pound weight division in last weekend's Platte County Tournament, earning his 100th career win.

