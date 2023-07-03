Colby Cook 6.21.JPG

Hannibal pitcher Colby Cook delivers a pitch during Wednesday's game against Washington on Wednesday, June 21 at Veterans Baseball Field.

 H-W Photo/Mike Thomas

ELSBERRY, Mo. -- The Hannibal American Legion Post 55 baseball team took third place in the Elsberry wood bat tournament during the weekend leading up to the Fourth of July.

Pitching and defense were key in Hannibal's success in the weekend tournament.

