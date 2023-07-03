ELSBERRY, Mo. -- The Hannibal American Legion Post 55 baseball team took third place in the Elsberry wood bat tournament during the weekend leading up to the Fourth of July.
Pitching and defense were key in Hannibal's success in the weekend tournament.
Hannibal defeated St. Peters 6-2 on Friday with Colby Cook pitching a complete game and only allowing two runs to pick up the win.
On Saturday, Hannibal won both of its games.
Hannibal defeated Fike 2-1 in Saturday's first game with Kendrick Wilson driving in Caleb Nelson in the sixth inning for the game-winning hit. Evan Harsell pitched a complete game, allowing only two hits in his win on the mound.
Tyler Caldwell pitched a complete game in Hannibal's 11-3 win over Elsberry in Saturday's second game. Colby Cook tripled, while Carter Hawkinson and Matthew Miller both getting multiple hits.
Hannibal will be back in action on Thursday, hosting Moberly for a doubleheader to close out the regular season.
