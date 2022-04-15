HANNIBAL, Mo. — Southern Boone kept Hannibal on its heels for most of Friday’s game as both teams battled and played stingy defense.
Hannibal finally broke a scoreless tie 53 minutes into the game and came away with a 3-0 win over the Lady Eagles.
“I think both teams played physical and both teams (were) being very aggressive,” said Hannibal head coach Eric Hill. “I think there was some real good quality play on both sides.”
The Lady Pirates had two near misses in the first couple of minutes of the game with the Southern Boone goalkeeper making a diving stop on freshman forward Abbie Martin’s shot and senior defender Katie Greening’s penalty kick sailing just above the net.
Hannibal freshman goalkeeper Ava Turner made a few big saves of her own in the first half when Southern Boone was amping up the offensive pressure.
Turner would go on to earn her seventh shutout of the season.
“I’ve played goal most of my life, so I’m kind of used to it,” Turner said. “This is one of the better teams that we’ve played, so I was kind of nervous.”
Southern Boone keyed in on senior forward Bella Falconer during the first half and limited her scoring opportunities.
The game remained a scoreless tie at halftime and would continue for the first 12 minutes of the second half.
“We didn’t change too much, we didn’t get in a hurry even though we needed to get the win,” Hill said. “We just didn’t hit the panic button and change everything up. Honestly, a lot of these girls had the best game that they’ve had this season.”
Hannibal finally broke through and scored a goal off a head bump from Falconer on a corner kick from Greening.
Less than three minutes later, Greening scored on a penalty kick to give the Lady Pirates a 2-0 lead.
“I think Katie was getting good corners all game and we just kind of got our heads on one and put it away,” Falconer said. “I think that just gave us the momentum to kind of calm down and send more through balls and get our feet on those.”
With less than two minutes remaining in the game, Falconer scored her second goal.
Southern Boone put on some late-game offensive pressure, but Hannibal was able to hold the Lady Eagles scoreless.
“(Our defense) was really good,” Turner said. “I think we were really connected tonight and I think this was one of our best games we’ve played so far.”
Hannibal (9-3) will finish out the Lady Pirate Invitational on Saturday, playing Sikeston (4-5) at 9 a.m. and Raymore-Peculiar (3-3) at 4 p.m.
“We’ve got an early game,” Hill said. “They need to get some rest and be ready to go out here at 9. We’ll just keep doing what we are trying to do. We are not going to change much up. I feel like the girls are really clicking as a team.”
