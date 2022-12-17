QUINCY, Ill. -- Hannibal did not hold a lead until four seconds remaining in the fourth quarter of Saturday's game against Rushville-Industry in the 15th Annual John Wood Rumble on the River Shootout.
But it's not how you start, it's how you finish.
A last second bucket by junior C.J. Anderson put Hannibal over the top for a 37-36 win over the Rockets.
The game couldn't have started any worse for Hannibal, with the Rockets going on a 12-0 run in the beginning minutes. The Pirates would not score until late in the first quarter with a bucket from sophomore guard Clayton Neisen.
Hannibal would pick up the pace in the second quarter, but the Rockets would enter halftime with a 25-17 lead.
The Pirates defense toughened up in the second half, holding the Rockets to just nine points in the final two quarters.
By the end of the third quarter, Rushville-Industry was clinging to a 30-27 lead.
While the Pirates battled back into the game, they were unable to tie or take the lead throughout most of the fourth quarter.
Anderson scored six of Hannibal's 10 points in the fourth quarter, including the game-winning shot with four seconds remaining. the Hannibal junior would finish with a team-high 10 points.
Pirates senior forward Haden Robertson added nine points.
Rockets senior Tyler Bickerman scored a game-high 15 points, including three 3-pointers.
Hannibal (4-4) will compete in the US Bank Holiday Tournament in Rolla from Dec. 27-29.
The Pirates will host Marshall (0-6) when it returns to North Central Missouri Conference play on Friday, Jan. 6.
