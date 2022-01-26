HANNIBAL -- Hannibal hosted four schools in an afternoon girls swim meet at the YMCA of Hannibal, with the Lady Pirates placing third overall as a team.
The top-three schools were close with Hickman placing first with 66 team points, Rock Bridge placing second with 63 points and Hannibal third with 60 points. Rounding out the leaderboard was Father Tolton in fourth with 38 points and Battle in fifth wtih 21 points.
"It's always good to have the Columbia teams because they do bring some competition," said Hannibal head coach Amelia Johnson. "Rock Bridge has some great swimmers. So does Hickman and Father Tolton, so I'm always thrilled when Columbia (schools) come here."
Johnson added it was good to have the home crowd behind the team at the YMCA of Hannibal.
"It's nice to have the community and families here to cheer them on," Johnson said. "It's easier to do it here than to travel to other places."
Hannibal's Madelyn Johnson won the 50-yard free with a time of 26.51. She also placed second in the 200-yard free with a time of 2:01.03.
Lady Pirates swimmer Kaylee Michaels won the 100-yard breast stroke with a time of 1:17.11.
Hannibal's Emily Groth placed fourth in the 200-yard free with a time of 2:22.6, ninth in the 50-yard free with a time of 31.31 and third in the 100-yard breast stroke with a time of 1:22.88.
"Emily Groth and Kaylee Michaels both dropped significant time in the 100-yard breast stroke, so that was a good event to watch," Johnson said. "Kaylee got her state cut in that, so that was nice."
Lady Pirates swimmer Addie Ball placed sixth in the 200-yard free with a time of 2:41.83.
Hannibal's Alana Lemon placed third in the 200-yard IM with a time of 3:09.28 and seventh in the 100-yard back stroke with a time of 1:28.8.
Lady Pirates swimmer Addie Wright placed seventh in the 100-yard free with a time of 1:11.47.
"Addie Wright had a great meet," Johnson said. "She dropped in both of her events. She's a freshman and she's been working really hard all season. I was happy to see time drops from her."
The Hannibal 200-yard medley relay team of Groth, Michaels, Johnson and Ball placed first with a time of 2:09.64.
The Lady Pirates 200-yard free relay team of Wright, Michaels, Lemon and Ball placed sixth with a time of 2:09.06.
The Hannibal 400-yard free relay team of Groth, Michaels, Wright and Johnson placed first with a time of 4:30.57.
Father Tolton's Lindsey Hervey won the 200-yard free with a time of 2:00.24 and the 100-yard fly with a time of 1:03.46.
Hickman's Macey Hansen won the 200-yard IM with a time of 2:21.43.
Battle's Janaya Weitkemper won the 100-yard free with a time of 59.69.
Rock Bridge's Sydney Markowski won the 500-yard free with a time of 8:15.45.
Rock Bridge's Audrey Dusenberg won the 100-yard back stroke with a time of 1:11.5.
The Hickman team of Macey Hansen, Auggie Gilzow, Faith Cummings and Emma Grus won the 200-yard free relay with a time of 1:55.94.
Hannibal will compete in a dual with Louisiana in its next meet on Monday at 4 p.m. The Lady Pirates have two more meets after that before the ILCs at the Central Academy of Excellence on Feb. 7-8.
"I'm not too worried about next week, but the week after that we have ILCs," Johnson said. "So we will be doing a lot of high yardage (work) through the rest of this week. Next week we will take it easy and get ready."
