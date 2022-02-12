KEARNEY, Mo. -- Hannibal will be sending four wrestlers to the Class 3 state tournament.
Pirates senior Trevor Wilson earned his 150th career victory and won the district championship in the 170 weight class.
Wilson is the defending Class 3 state champion in the 170 weight class and will look to defend his title.
Hannibal sophomore Tristen Essig won the district championship in the 120 weight class to earn his second straight trip to the state tournament.
Pirates sophomore Cody Culp finished second in the 126 weight class to qualify for state for his second straight season.
Hannibal sophomore Reign Creech finished third in the 106 weight class to qualify for state, which will be his second straight appearance.
Ryan Ross (285), Brady Zimmerman (220), Nathan Messina (152) Koen Ramage (145) and Peyton Elliot (138) all fell in the bubble match.
Ashton Braden (180), Matt Sydnor (195) and Austin Closser (160) all fell in the wrestleback match.
Hannibal will compete in the state championships at Mizzou Arena from Friday, Feb. 18 to Saturday, Feb. 19.
