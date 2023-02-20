ST. PETERS, Mo. -- It was a successful weekend for Hannibal in the Class 3 District 2 wrestling meet at Fort Zumwalt South High School.
Hannibal had four second-place finishes and will send nine wrestlers to the Class 3 state wrestling meet on Friday and Saturday.
Hannibal freshman Austin Brown placed second in the 106-pound division, receiving two byes and pinning FZS's Kanyon Shurtz in the semifinals before falling to Whitfield's Jackson Bassett in the first-place match.
It's the first state appearance for Brown, who has made a mark during his freshman season.
Pirates junior Reign Creech clinched his third straight state appearance after placing second in districts.
Creech pinned Clayton's Saahil Doshi in the quarterfinals and defeated Warrenton's Jeremiah Kassing by a 4-3 decision in the semifinals, before falling to Whitfield's Benjamin Carter by a 4-1 decision in the first-place match.
Pirates freshman Drake Brinkley (120) clinched his first state appearance in the wrestleback after pinning McCluer's Denym Guthrie in the quarterfinals and falling to Whitfield's Yashua Amen in the semifinals.
Brinkley then defeated McCluer North's Devin Farrow by pin and defeating FZS's Nick Baker by a 5-2 decision before falling to Warrenton's Joshua Kassing by a 5-2 decision in the third-place match.
Hannibal junior Tristen Essig (126) is going to the state meet for the third straight year, with Essig placing fifth in state in 2021 and third in 2022.
Essig pinned Holt's Jackie Diekman in the quarterfinals and defeated FZS's Zack Tihen in a 11-1 decision in the semifinals, before falling to Whitfield's Porter Matecki in a 4-0 decision in the first-place match.
Pirates junior Chad Culp returns to the state meet for the first time since his freshman season.
Culp pinned Hazelwood East's Aidan Riley in the opening round of the 132-pound division, and fell to Whtifield's Caleb Carter in a 4-3 decision. He later defeated Ladue Horton Watkins' Will Haybron by a 7-0 decision in the consolation semifinals and fell to North Point's Chad Benwell Jr. by a 5-2 decision in the third-place match.
Pirates junior Cody Culp is returning to the state meet for the second straight year after placing fourth in state last year.
Culp placed second overall in the 138-pound division. He pinned Hazelwood East's Steven Mccray in the quarterfinals, pinned FZS's Joseph Kenny in the semifinals and pinned Clayton's Najee Holmes in the first championship round. He then fell to Whitfield's Alexander Rallo by a 1-0 decision in the first-place match.
Hannibal freshman Koen Ramage (150) punched his ticket to the state meet for the first time after near-misses during his first two seasons.
Ramage pinned FZE's Dylan Mueller in the opening round and Clayton's Jackson Ott in the quarterfinals, before falling to FZS's Jeric Gumahin by a 17-1 decision. Ramage then battled back, defeating Hazelwood East's Trevor Epps 15-2 and Holt's Boston Howard 1-0.
Pirates sophomore Lucas Hudson (175) pinned Whitfield's Peter Blix in the quarterfinals and then fell to FZS's J.D. Dunn in the semifinals. He then pinned Holt's Jacob Ketterman, before falling to North Point's Brody Williams by a 8-3 decision in the third-place match.
Hannibal junior Ryan Ross pinned his first two opponents -- Holt's Luke Perkins and McCluer North's Javon Pointer. He then fell to McCluer's Al'mani Jimerson by a 3-0 decision in the semifinals, pinned Perkins in the consolation semifinals and fell to FZS's Jayden Moffett in the third-place match.
It is the first state appearances for both Hudson and Ross.
Hannibal junior Peyton Elliot (144) and sophomore Austin Closser (157) fell just short of qualifying for state.
Arch seeks fourth state crown
Palmyra senior Collin Arch (150) is one step closer to becoming a four-time state champion.
Arch pinned all four of his opponents in the district meet -- Penney's Talan Ash, North Callaway's Carson Safranski, Centralia's Ethan Adams and Brookfield's Colton Parn.
Palmyra had two more wrestlers qualify for state in the Class 1 District 3 meet.
Panthers sophomore Luke Lawson (106) battled back to qualify for state after falling to Centralia's Bryson Dubes in the quarterfinals.
Lawson then pinned Maceline's Reece Stufflebean, defeateing Father Tolton's Charlie Ruether by a 12-0 decision before falling to Gallatin's Eli Sperry.
Palmyra also saw one of its girls wrestlers qualify for state for the first time in program history.
Palmyra sophomore Elly Lorensen took second place in the 145-pound division. She pinned North Point's Caroline Frank, defeated Brookfield's Riley Howell 3-1 before falling to Moberly's Breanne Gibbs in the championship match.
Palmyra will compete in the Class 1 state wrestling meet on Wednesday and Thursday.
