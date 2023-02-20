Creech Jan 9.jpg

Hannibal’s Reign Creech wrestles Palmyra’s Kadon Timbrook during their 113 pound match in the Hannibal Pirates and Palmyra Panthers dual on Monday, Jan. 9 in Palmyra. 

 H-W Photo/Mathew Kirby

ST. PETERS, Mo. -- It was a successful weekend for Hannibal in the Class 3 District 2 wrestling meet at Fort Zumwalt South High School.

Hannibal had four second-place finishes and will send nine wrestlers to the Class 3 state wrestling meet on Friday and Saturday.

