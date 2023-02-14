PALMYRA, Mo. -- It's been 15 years since Hannibal has defeated Palmyra going into Tuesday's girls basketball game between two schools separated by 10 miles.
Things looked bleak early on for Hannibal, but the Lady Pirates rallied back to defeat Palmyra 81-80.
"This is a historic win because we haven't beat Palmyra since 2008," said Hannibal head coach Shawn Gaines. "So this is really big. Our overall record (against Palmyra) was 1-13 coming into tonight. They should know once we get into playoff time, we are going to see teams like this and we have what we need to pull out a win."
Prior to the game, both teams participated in Pink-Out Night for cancer survivors.
Ultimately, it would be turnovers that doomed Palmyra.
"(Hannibal) played extremely well and we did not play to our potential," said Palmyra head coach Tim Southers. "We finished with over 30 turnovers and that's not indicative of who we are at this point of the season. Just very uncharacteristic to what we've tried to be all year long."
Palmyra sprinted out to a quick start, taking a 9-4 start before Hannibal called a timeout to regroup.
The Lady Panthers extended their lead to 22-8 at one point during the first quarter, but Hannibal reduced the gap to seven points by quarter's end with Palmyra holding a 22-15 lead.
Gaines said he told his team to keep its composure and win the boards.
"I knew these girls were going to make a run because Palmyra is a heck of a team," Gaines said. "I know they are going to make runs and I had the confidence we were going to make runs. So the message was to stay calm and let the runs happen. Just continue to keep fighting."
A big part of Palmyra's early success was due to the play of junior guard Taytum White, who scored 13 points during the first quarter.
White finished with a game-high 30 points and added 30 rebounds.
"(White) played well," Southers said. "She was a bright spot for us today and we need her to play like that moving forward. When she plays that well, we usually win."
Hannibal senior forward Kyliah French shot well behind the arc, draining three 3-pointers during the first half.
The Lady Pirates came within two points of Palmyra's lead several times during the second quarter, but were unable to tie.
Palmyra entered halftime with a 37-33 lead.
A bucket from Hannibal sophomore Mariah Mayfield briefly gave the Lady Pirates the lead midway through the first quarter, but Palmyra would later take back the lead with a basket from sophomore Clare Williams.
The two teams concluded the third quarter knotted up at 56-56.
There was nine different lead changes during the fourth quarter with excitement on both benches and crowd sections.
Gaines credited Hannibal's comeback to resiliency.
"We've been in situations where it's been intense, but you just got to keep fighting," Gaines said. "That's a testament to these girls. They are fighters. I let them know from the beginning of the year we are going to have to (play scrappy)."
Hannibal tied it up late at 80-80 with a bucket from freshman Malia Stolte. A free throw by Mayfield with six seconds left would be the game-winning score.
Palmyra sophomore Sydney Compton racked up 24 points and five boards. Williams added 19 points and six boards.
Hannibal sophomore Abbie Martin finished with a team-high 21 points, while also racking up five boards.
Stolte chipped in with 16 points, while French added 14 points. Mayfield finished with 12 points and three boards.
"The thing that we always preach is why not us and the emphasis is on us," Gaines said. "We are a unit and try to strive on it. I know we could do it a bunch of different ways where this girl takes all the shots, but I want everybody to take shots. So they have to worry about the team and not just one or two players."
Palmyra (19-6) will play at Highland (14-10) in its next game at 6 p.m. on Friday.
"We need to rebound getting into the postseason," Southers said. "You can't have this sting for too long. (Friday) can't come fast enough as far as getting an opportunity to prove ourselves on the basketball floor. It's against a team that the last time we played them, they beat us. It will be a good time for us to bounce back."
Hannibal (16-7) will host Fulton (7-16) in its next game at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.
