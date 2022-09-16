FULTON, Mo. — It's safe to say Hannibal was motivated coming into North Central Missouri Conference play after a disappointing loss to Troy last week.
The Pirates rebounded with a convincing 48-0 road win over Fulton on Friday to even up its record.
It was a bumpy start early on when Hannibal fumbled on its opening possession and it was recovered by Fulton.
The Hornets were unable to capitalize on Hannibal's early mistake and the Pirates put it behind them in their next possession.
The combination of Aneyas Williams and Markahl Humphrey advanced Hannibal to the red zone, with Humphrey running in a touchdown to give Hannibal a 7-0 lead.
Hannibal All-State linebacker Ashton Watts intercepted a pass on a third down play in Fulton's next possession.
The Pirates only needed three plays to score, which was culminated by a 16-yard touchdown run by Williams to take a 14-0 lead.
Hannibal quarterback Waylon Anders threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to Humphrey to take a 21-0 lead on its next possession.
In Hannibal's last possession of the first quarter, Williams only needed one play to reach the end zone, running in a 53-yard touchdown to give Hannibal a 28-0 lead.
Williams ran in a 14-yard touchdown in a six-play drive in the beginning of the second quarter, which would give the Pirates a 35-0 lead.
Hannibal fumbled the ball on its one-yard line, but the Pirate defense did not allow Fulton to score with Noah Young and Matthew Sydnor tackling Hornet players before they reached the end zone to end the threat.
Cody Culp had two big runs of 14 and 29 yards to put Hannibal in scoring position, with Anders throwing a touchdown pass to Williams near the end of the second quarter to give Hannibal a 42-0 lead.
Young came away with a fumble recovery in the third quarter as the Pirates continued to dominate the game.
Culp came in to play quarterback in the fourth quarter and ran in a five-yard touchdown run late to give Hannibal a 48-0 lead.
Hannibal (2-2) will host Mexico (2-2) in its next game on Friday, Sept. 23 at 7 p.m.
