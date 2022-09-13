Porter.jpg

Hannibal senior Drew Porter (22) jumps over the Moberly keeper during the Pirates NCMC game against Moberly on Tuesday at Veteran Sports Complex in Hannibal. 

 Mathew Kirby/Herald-Whig

HANNIBAL , Mo. -- Hannibal came away with a 8-0 win over North Central Missouri Conference rival Moberly on Tuesday at Veterans Soccer Complex, staying undefeated in conference play.

Seven different players scored goals for the Pirates, with senior forward Drew Porter punching in two goals.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.