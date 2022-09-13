HANNIBAL , Mo. -- Hannibal came away with a 8-0 win over North Central Missouri Conference rival Moberly on Tuesday at Veterans Soccer Complex, staying undefeated in conference play.
Seven different players scored goals for the Pirates, with senior forward Drew Porter punching in two goals.
"I thought it was a really good effort as far as moving the ball," said Hannibal head coach Eric Hill. "Really good unselfish play. There were a few times we tried to set some balls that w needed to keep at our own feet instead of looking for teammates, but I like the way they are looking to move the ball right now."
Porter scored his first goal five minutes into the game off an assist by senior midfielder DaeShon Glasgow to give Hannibal an early 1-0 lead.
Sophomore forward Bodie Rollins scored in the 12th minute off an another assist by Glasgow to put the Pirates up 2-0.
In the 18th minute, junior defender Thomas Janes scored off an assist by sophomore midfielder Kevin Westhoff.
Porter scored his second goal four minutes later off an assist by senior defender Kasen Sherwood.
Senior midfielder Alex Friday scored an unassisted goal with five minutes remaining to halftime to give Hannibal a 5-0 lead.
"Alex Friday's goal was just an outstanding effort on his part," Hill said. "He beat two defenders. One, he just kind of pulled the back and the other one he did a (Diego) Maradona around him. I think he just looked up and where the goalkeeper was and sent the ball in, inside net and far post."
Sophomore midfielder Colton Dryden scored an unassisted goal 12 seconds into the second half.
Two minutes later, Glasgow scored with an assist by Rollins.
Freshman defender Pearson Parker sealed the deal in the 54th minute, scoring with an assist by senior defender Jacob Hickman.
Tuesday's win was the first shutout of the season for the Hannibal defense and senior goalkeeper Parker Terrill.
"Parker didn't have to make too many saves, if any honestly," Hill said. "His action for the most part was when Moberly tried to send some balls in, he just picked up those crosses or through balls that got to him."
Hill added that Hannibal's defense and Terrill did a good job of moving the ball around to set up opportunities for the offense.
"I thought the defense did a good job of possessing and moving the ball," Hill said. "I thought the defense was a huge part of that because we were able to start that from the back and force their forwards to move up and their midfield to move up. That opened up a lot of stuff for our offense."
The Hannibal junior varsity team also won 8-0 with the help of a hat trick by forward Jace Lee. Also scoring goals for JV included Kyle Locke, Jared Locke, Konnor Asbury, Pearson Parker and Kevin Westhoff.
Hannibal (4-3, 2-0) will host Canton (2-3-1) in its next game on Thursday at 5 p.m.
"We are going to get some touches and look to clean up some things that we could have done a little better tonight," Hill said. "For the most part, get out there and keep the guys feet moving and be ready to go on Thursday."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.