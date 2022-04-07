HANNIBAL, Mo. -- It was almost the same exact circumstances for Hannibal as it was last Thursday's girls soccer game at Porter Stadium.
Cold wind, rain mixed with sleet and Hannibal needing only a half to secure victory were common factors the past two Thursdays.
Hannibal came away with an 8-0 win for the fourth time this season, this time against North Central Missouri Conference rival Fulton.
"The girls came out ready to play," said Hannibal head coach Eric Hill. "They were moving the ball well. They were moving off of each other well. I think we just did a nice job of having our heads up and playing unselfish soccer tonight."
Senior forward Bella Falconer led off the scoring for Hannibal, getting a goal about a minute and a half into the game.
Falconer would finish the game with three goals and was in the middle of the action all game.
"That's kind of what we expect for her," Hill said. "To finish her chances. We were sending good balls to her and she was getting good touches."
Freshman midfielder Macy Behrens scored around four minutes after Falconer did to put Hannibal up 2-0.
Three minutes later, freshman midfielder Ashley Davis scored to make it 3-0 Hannibal.
Freshman forward Abbie Martin struck less than a minute later to tack on another goal.
"We definitely got a good number of people in the mix on scoring goals," Hill said. "It's kind of like we had other times of the season. It's nice to get scoring from more than one or two people."
Falconer scored her second goal of the game off a corner kick from senior defender Katie Greening with 18 minutes remaining in the first half.
Greening scored a goal of her own with just under 11 minutes remaining in the first half to give Hannibal a 6-0 lead.
Hannibal would need two more goals to be able to close it out by halftime and had just under seven minutes to do so.
Falconer scored her third goal of the game with 6:15 remaining in the first half to make it 7-0 Hannibal.
Freshman goalkeeper Ava Turner had been taken out of goal after 30 minutes and inserted into the regular lineup. She would score the eighth goal off an assist from sophomore defender Lexi Wheelan.
It was the first career high school goal for Turner.
Hill said he put players in different positions at various points during Thursday's game.
"(Turner) was able to get out on the field a little bit," Hill said. "Lexi Wheelan sent her a nice ball and Ava put it away. Kind of moving everybody around and we've got defenders playing up. Brooklyn Bumbales normally just stays in the back and she doesn't really get to go anywhere else and she got to play some outside midfielder."
The Hannibal junior varsity defeated Fulton 4-0 and are now 3-2-1 for the season.
Hannibal (7-3) will play at Chillicothe (5-2) in its next game on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
"If we get the snow and horrible cold weather tomorrow, we may just be inside just getting some touches and possibly watching film on stuff that we've done so we can work on our movement," Hill said. "If we can be outside, we will go ahead and have a full practice because we don't have anything until Tuesday."
