HANNIBAL, Mo. — Hannibal was firing on all cylinders despite the constant rain in the girls soccer season opener at Porter Stadium.
There was also a downpour of goal scoring with Hannibal defeating Warrenton 7-0.
“I think it’s a lot better than last year,” said Hannibal senior forward Bella Falconer. “We came out with a three-game losing streak (in 2021) and this year we won our first game. I think that helps a lot with our confidence, especially against in a team that’s in our district.”
Hannibal head coach Eric Hill spent the last week working on possession drills and it paid off in the wet conditions in Tuesday’s home opener.
“I thought for the conditions we played in, we possessed really well,” Hill said. “At the jamboree last week, I think we struggled at it and I didn’t think our possession was where we needed it to be. I thought that was something we could be better at.”
Hannibal senior defender Katie Greening got the Lady Pirates on the board seven minutes into the first half with a goal.
Midway through the first half, senior midfielder Sadie Stine scored a goal on a corner kick to put Hannibal up 2-0.
Just a few minutes later, Greening scored her second goal of the game.
“I think that really got us going and got us in a more comfortable position,” Falconer said. “Since we had the lead, we were able to play better.”
Warrenton held off Hannibal offensive chances for the remainder of the first half, but the Lady Pirates took a 3-0 lead to halftime.
Freshman midfielder Macy Behrens scored a goal right at the start of the second half to put Hannibal up 4-0.
The Behrens’ goal was followed by a goal from Falconer just a couple minutes later.
The final two goals were scored by freshman forward Abbie Martin. She also had a third goal negated by an offsides penalty.
“It’s pretty exciting to get goals and also to get assists,” Martin said. “It was actually really fun for our first game. We did really good.”
Hill said he thought Martin and Falconer had good chemistry as the team’s starting forwards.
“They were moving off of each other well,” Hill said. “The speed that we have up top this year with those two together, I think will be something that will benefit us and hopefully cause some problems for other defenses.”
Freshman goalkeeper Ava Turner opened the season off with a shutout win as the defense played spectacular in front of her.
“That just says a lot for our defense because they do have a strong offense,” Falconer said. “(Warrenton) beat Fulton 8-0 (on March 19), so we know that they can score. So that just makes a statement for our defense.”
Hannibal (1-0) will play at Kirksville (1-1) in its next game on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
The Lady Pirates will follow Thursday’s game with the Quincy High Tournament this weekend. Hannibal will play Quincy on Friday, and Ladue Horton Watkins and Westminster Christian Academy on Saturday.
“I think we just need to work on connecting more passes,” Falconer said. “Work on making runs where our midfielders can see us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.