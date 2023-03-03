HANNIBAL -- Hannibal senior swimmer Dawson Behl signed his national letter-of-intent to be part of the Millikin University men's swimming team on Friday.
Behl plans on majoring in physics at Millikin.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
HANNIBAL -- Hannibal senior swimmer Dawson Behl signed his national letter-of-intent to be part of the Millikin University men's swimming team on Friday.
Behl plans on majoring in physics at Millikin.
"I got to interact with Coach Ed (Pacey) quite a bit and I've always wanted to be part of a collegiate swimming team," Behl said. "Being able to be around their astrophysics (program) and their academic team is something I'm excited to be a part of."
The Millikin Big Blue went 7-2 overall during the 2022-23 season, placing sixth at the conference meet.
"I got to interact with the coaches and a lot of the team," Behl said. "It was great to see them. They really showed how their workouts are. What life is like there as an athlete and I got to ask some questions to all of the student-athletes. It's just great to see how well they balance it all."
Behl has competed in the 100-breast stroke, 100-freestyle, 100-back stroke and 50-free at the high school level and plans to compete in the same events collegiately.
Behl capped off his senior season by placing fourth in the 100-fly and sixth in the 100-back in the Class 1 state meet.
During his junior year, Behl placed seventh in the 100-breast and 14th in the 100-free at the state meet.
"(My favorite memory) is probably this year going to state with Atticus (Sternke) and Mahdi (Behniaye)," Behl said. "Being able to compete at a high level with other swimmers that I cherish as friends. It was just a great time."
Outside of high school, Behl was also part of the Quincy swim team and the Hannibal Hurricanes.
"I'm said to leave the Hannibal Hurricanes, but I'm very excited to be a part of a college team and go to somewhere I can learn new things and be part of something new," Behl said.
During Behl's senior season, he had his mother, LaRhonda Behl, as his coach at Hannibal High School.
"Having my mom as coach is a pretty great thing," Behl said. "It can be a little tough at times, but she's been able to push me and help me along. Especially at home with both academics and swimming. Having her around has been great."
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.