ST. PETERS, Mo. -- Each set was very close between No. 2 seed Hannibal and No. 1 Parkway Central in the Class 4 District 4 championship game on Tuesday night.
Unfortunately for Hannibal, Parkway Central was able to secure a 3-1 win to take the district volleyball crown.
"We knew they were going to be a tough team and that we were very compatible with them," said Hannibal coach Megan Phillips. "Just the way that each of us play, we knew it was going to be close sets coming out."
Parkway Central took control late in the first set and completed a 25-21 win.
After falling behind at various points in the second set, Hannibal started to rally, but would ultimately lose the second set 25-22.
Hannibal came out firing in the third set and took a 10-5 lead. Parkway Central would narrow the lead, but the Lady Pirates were able to take a 25-22 win to force a fourth set.
"We just could never get over that hump in the first set or that second set to take the lead," Phillips said. "I'm proud of them for fighting back in that third set. It was not an easy task after dropping two sets and the other team probably thought they had it. The girls said we didn't want to be done yet and fought back in that third set."
Both teams kept it close for the first part of the fourth set, with neither team able to get much of a lead.
However, Parkway Central pulled away in the final part of the fourth set to earn a 25-19 win to secure victory.
Hannibal senior outside hitter Kate Maune led the team with 17 kills, while also coming away with 12 digs.
Hannibal senior setter Nora Hark had five kills, 14 assists and 18 digs.
"I've coached both of them since they've been in seventh grade and just watching them grow has been phenomenal," Phillips said. "Nora's hustle is going to be completely irreplaceable on the floor. Kate on the outside and as a defender is going to be hard to replace, too."
Hannibal sophomore outside hitter Abbie Martin had six kills and a team-high 20 digs, which set a new season dig record for Hannibal.
Lady Pirates junior middle blocker Courtney Locke had three blocks and two kills.
Hannibal junior setter Ashlyn Hess had a team-high 14 assists and four digs.
Lady Pirates junior libero Lexi Wheelan had 12 digs and two assists.
Hannibal finishes the season with a 21-11-1 record.
The Lady Pirates will return Martin, Hess, Locke, middle blocker Emilia Bates, Wheelan, setter Mia Ebers, outside hitter Mariah Mayfield, defensive specialist Tallin Sims and defensive specialist McKenna Hull next year.
"Abbie Martin is a super strong sophomore who is athletic all-around," Phillips said. "Mia Ebers has stepped in and played right side for us this year and that's been huge. Emilia Bates put in a lot of work this year and she just constantly wants to get better."
Phillips added that the Class of 2024 is very talented.
"I'm excited to see what they are able to do next year," Phillips said. "Courtney is just a natural leader on the floor and is always bringing people up. Lexi was able to step into that position as libero for us this year."
