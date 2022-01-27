HANNIBAL — Hannibal honored its seniors on Thursday night at Korf Gymnasium, with the boys varsity wrestling team earning a 52-18 win.
“I thought everyone came out and fought hard,” said Hannibal wrestling head coach Jacob Borgmeyer. “That was our message before we stepped up (on the mat) tonight.”
Hannibal sophomore Reign Creech opened up the boys varsity action, defeating FZN freshman Nathan Provost by a 3-2 decision in the 106 match.
The Pirates won the next two matches by forfeit, with freshman Justin Morton (113) and sophomore Tristen Essig (120) obtaining wins.
Hannibal sophomore Cody Culp defeated FZN’s Braden Wiginton by fall in the 126 match.
“Cody’s a great competitor,” Borgmeyer said. “He approaches every match the same exact way. He wants to put up as many points as possible and finish as fast as possible.”
The 132 match was a double forfeit.
Pirates sophomore Peyton Elliot defeated FZN freshman Logan Bizzle by fall in the 138 match.
FZN senior Jackson Cox defeated Hannibal freshman Lincoln Chaplin by fall.
Hannibal sophomore Koen Ramage won by forfeit in the 152 match.
Pirates freshman Austin Closser defeated FZN sophomore Troy Emge by fall in the 160 match.
Hannibal senior Trevor Wilson defeated FZN junior Andrew Guthery by fall in the 170 match.
“(Wilson’s) really turned the corner the past two weeks and he’s on a great path to defend his title,” Borgmeyer said. “He kind of had a slow start, but he’s turned it around and peaking at the right time.”
FZN sophomore Shane Pruitt defeated Hannibal senior Ashton Braden by fall in the 182 match.
FZN senior Mitch Otto defeated Hannibal junior Matt Sydnor by fall in the 195 match.
Pirates senior Brady Zimmerman defeated FZN junior Alex Goeke in a 6-2 decision.
Hannibal sophomore Ryan Ross won the 285 match by forfeit.
On the girls side, there were only two matches with the other weight classes being forfeits.
FZN junior Alex Nortrup defeated Hannibal freshman Riah Wigfall by fall in the 120 match.
FZN senior Carleigh Jones defeated Hannibal freshman Sidney Zimmerman by fall in the 159 match.
“The girls fought hard,” Borgmeyer said. “Obviously we have a pretty young lineup and they all came out and took care of business.”
Hannibal’s Baylee Butler and Ava Garnett won by forfeit.
FZN’s Courtnee Hoff, Jaylin Ebert, Kayla Hobday, Shea Nortrup, Baylie Wehmeyer, Madeline Shylanski, Chloe Jones and Abby Porter won by forfeit.
The boys junior varsity teams opened up the night with their matches.
Hannibal freshman David Munger defeated FZN freshman Jacob Bals in a 8-6 decision in the 106 match, Hannibal sophomore Erik Williams defeated FZN sophomore Jack Schwalb in a 11-3 decision in the 125 match, freshman Jarik Chaplin defeated FZN sophomore Austin Wakefield by fall in the 145 match, FZN freshman Drew Johnmeyer defeated Hannibal freshman Caine Servis by fall in the 145 match, Hannibal senior Kanye Washington defeated FZN sophomore Tommy Hembrock by fall in the 220 match and Bals defeated Hannibal freshman Blake Garrett by fall in the 106 match.
The boys wrestling team will compete in the Francis Howell Tournament on Friday and Saturday.
“It’s all mental right now,” Borgmeyer said. “The boys turn around and wrestle in real tough tournament down at Francis Howell. It’s going to be a lot of great competition. State-level competition and we just need to go out there and approach each match the same way.”
The girls wrestling team will compete in the Seckman tournament on Saturday.
“The girls are going to have a short practice tomorrow and get everyone ready,” Borgmeyer said. “They will go down to Seckman on Saturday and hopefully have a good showing down there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.