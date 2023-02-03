Martin.JPG

Hannibal senior Gracie Martin, right, dives into the pool during an event in Hannibal's conference girls swim meet on Thursday at the YMCA of Hannibal. Addie Wright and Zanie Terrill watch in the background.

 H-W Photo/Mike Thomas

HANNIBAL, Mo. -- It was a good day for the Hannibal girls swimming team on Thursday.

First, Hannibal came away with first place in the North Central Missouri Conference meet at the YMCA of Hannibal, after scoring 138 team points. Marshall finished second at 88, while Louisiana finished third at 18.

