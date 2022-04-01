HANNIBAL, Mo. — Hannibal capped off a successful second week of the girls soccer season on Friday with a 2-0 win at Porter Stadium.
It was the third straight win for Hannibal and its second shutout in a row.
Hannibal head coach Eric Hill said it was a back-and-forth contest and a good example of what a soccer game should look like.
“It was a battle and a little tougher (even though) Hickman came in a little short-handed,” Hill said. “It was exciting to get a win against them.”
Unlike Thursday’s win where the Hannibal offense dominated, freshman goalkeeper Ava Turner was the star of the game with her seven saves.
Some of Turner’s biggest saves happened at pivotal points in the game, including periods of heavy offensive pressure by Hickman in the second half.
Despite several good shots by Hickman players, Turner stopped them all.
“Ava hasn’t had to do a whole lot here lately because these games have been real lopsided,” Hill said. “Tonight, she definitely proved what we expected we would get out of her. I think she had three or four great saves.”
Although Hannibal had several scoring opportunities in the first half, the Kewpies stifled all of them with the game remaining scoreless for the first 31 minutes of the game.
On a corner kick by Pirates senior defender Katie Greening, a goal was scored on a bump in by Hannibal senior forward Bella Falconer.
Hannibal would enter halftime with a 1-0 lead after Falconer’s goal.
Falconer scored her second goal of the game nine minutes into the second half to give Hannibal a 2-0 cushion.
“It’s kind of what we’ve been used to seeing for four years,” Hill said. “(Falconer) comes out and works hard. She’s going to challenge for everything and wins a lot of stuff in the air. When she gets those opportunities, she does a nice job of putting those away.”
That would be all Hannibal would need as Turner and the Pirate defense kept the Hickman offense at bay.
Hannibal (5-2, 3-0) will play at Mexico (1-7) in its next game on Monday at 6:30 p.m. The Pirates will also play a road game against Quincy Notre Dame on Tuesday and a home game against Fulton on Thursday next week.
“We’ll take it one game at a time,” Hill said. “Right now, we want them to rest up over the weekend and be ready to play a conference game in Mexico on Monday.”
