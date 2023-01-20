Quincy, IL (62301)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to cloudy skies with light rain and snow developing during the afternoon. High 39F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 40%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.