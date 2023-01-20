PALMRYA, Mo. -- Hannibal thwarted a late comeback attempt to defeat Mark Twain 50-49 to take third place in the Tony Lenzini boys basketball tournament on Friday.
Hannibal held the lead throughout various points of the game, 31-26 at halftime and 39-33 going into the fourth quarter.
The Tigers came within three points with 18 seconds left and came within one point of forcing overtime in their comeback attempt.
Mark Twain senior Josh Brothers scored a game-high 19 points.
Hannibal junior Thomas Janes led the Pirates in scoring with 11 points, while senior Dae'Shon Glasgow racked up 10 points.
Hannibal (7-10) will host Kirksville (11-4) in its next game at 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27.
Mark Twain (10-7) will play at Canton (9-8) in its next game at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24.
Lady Pirates come through in the clutch, defeat Monroe City
The third-place game in the Tony Lenzini girls basketball tournament was also a thriller, with Hannibal defeating Monroe City 39-38.
Both teams were tied up at 37 with under a minute left before Hannibal went ahead.
The game was back-and-forth with Hannibal holding a 10-8 lead at the end of the first quarter and Monroe City taking a 19-17 lead at halftime.
The Lady Panthers had a four-point lead going into the fourth quarter.
Hannibal sophomore Mariah Mayfield scored a team-high 10 points, while Siena Minor put up nine points.
Monroe City junior Lucy Pratt also led her team with 10 points. Sam Hathaway added seven points.
Monroe City (7-9) will host Canton (11-6) in its next game at 7:30 p.m. on Monday.
Hannibal (10-5) will host Clark County in its next game at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Highland wins consolation bracket
Highland brought home a consolation bracket championship in the Tony Lenzini girls basketball tournament on Friday after defeating Van-Far 58-24.
Lady Cougars senior Ansley Bringer led the way with 25 points.
Highland (12-6) will host Monroe City (7-9) in its next game at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
Camp Point takes down Unity
The Camp Point Central boys basketball team defeated Mendon Unity 53-34 on Friday night.
Panthers junior Nick Moore scored a game-high 18 points, while Breyhar Wiskirchen added 12 points.
Mustangs junior Melvin McMillen led his team in scoring with 16 points.
Unity (5-11) will play at Brown County in its next game on Monday.
Camp Point (17-4) will host Pittsfield in its next game on Tuesday.
Brown County defeats North Greene
The Brown County boys basketball team defeated North Greene 62-34 on Friday night.
Hornets senior Sam Carr scored a team-high 18 points.
Brown County (15-6) will host Carrollton in its next game on Saturday.
