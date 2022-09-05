HANNIBAL, Mo. -- It happens seemingly every few days.
Another major scholarship offer comes rolling in for Aneyas Williams.
Last week, defending national champion Georgia became the latest powerhouse program to make an offer to the talented Hannibal High School running back.
The multi-talented junior now holds an impressive list of more than 20 offers from NCAA Division I football schools. That number is expected to keep growing.
Especially after the remarkable record-setting performance Williams turned in Friday night.
The explosive Pirate standout scored a whopping eight touchdowns to spark the visiting Pirates to a 53-28 win over Jefferson City.
For his efforts, the dynamic 5-foot-10, 205-pound Williams is being recognized as Herald-Whig Prep Athlete of the Week.
“We were really determined to come back strong after our first game,” he said prior to Monday afternoon's practice. “Nothing was going to stop us, and nothing was going to stand in our way. I know this team has a lot of potential and I just did whatever I could to help us win. It was important for us to bounce back.”
Williams shattered the school record with his eight TDs Friday night. He had previously shared the Hannibal High mark with six touchdowns in a game.
Williams rushed for 182 yards on 17 carries with five touchdowns against Jefferson City. He also caught eight passes for 131 yards and three scores.
“It just kind of happened with how the game went – we didn't have any kind of set plan for me to score that many times,” he said. “The coaches called the plays and we executed them. It was definitely a fun night. Our offensive line did an excellent job – I’m going to take them out for dinner sometime this week.”
Williams is coming off a superb sophomore season where he accumulated 2,800 all-purpose yards and scored 47 touchdowns for a team that reached the state championship game.
He recently was rated the No. 1 all-around running back in the nation by Rivals.com.
“It’s just amazing,” he said. “All my dreams and all my goals, I’ve been able to make them happen. I just have to stay focused and humble, and I need to keep working hard. That’s what has gotten me to this point.”
Williams started his scoring blitz Friday with a 15-yard touchdown run. He followed with a 70-yard TD scamper before adding a 1-yard scoring run and a 13-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Waylon Anders.
That boosted the Pirates to a 28-21 halftime lead after they had trailed 21-7.
“Our team showed a lot by the way we came back,” Williams said. “We got down, but we just kept playing hard. We knew we had time to come back, and we responded really well.”
Williams followed with four more touchdowns in the second half. He hauled in scoring passes of 63 and 15 yards before finding the end zone on runs of 2 and 24 yards.
“Aneyas obviously has a nose for the end zone,” Hannibal coach Jeff Gschwender said. “He was determined to come back strong after we lost to Helias in Week 1. He came in to practice last week ready to work and get better, and it showed.
“I really emphasized to Aneyas that he hit the hole hard, and he did that. That was an outstanding performance.”
Williams accounted for all 53 of his team’s points Friday. He also booted five extra points.
And he added five tackles on defense.
As gifted as Williams is, he obviously can’t do it all alone.
“Aneyas played great, but our entire offense was really in sync,” Gschwender said. “Our other running back, Markahl Humphrey, rushed for over 100 yards. Our offensive line was outstanding, and our receivers blocked well. It was a team effort, but obviously a lot of the success can definitely be attributed to Aneyas’ pure talent.”
Gschwender said Williams was one of the team’s leaders this summer in the weight room.
“Aneyas has worked extremely hard,” the coach said. “He squats 450 pounds, and he bench presses 325 pounds. He has a great work ethic and is very strong for his age – he doesn’t look like he’s a junior in high school.”
Williams features a lethal combination of speed and power. He also excels in track and has been clocked at 4.5 seconds in the 40-yard dash.
Gschwender also is impressed with the team-first approach that Williams brings to the Hannibal squad.
“Aneyas had a great game Friday night, but he was most excited that our team played better and won a tough game on the road,” the coach said. “He is getting a lot of attention from college recruiters, but he is all about the team. He is a great teammate. He helps the younger guys a lot. He gets more excited when the other kids make big plays than when he does.”
Williams has an outgoing, magnetic personality that resonates with everyone.
“He is just a great kid, and he always has a smile on his face when you see him in the hallway at school,” he said. “The teachers really like him. He is very personable, and he has a maturity well beyond his age. These college coaches have been impressed with how he handles himself.
“And he’s a very good student. His grade-point average is over a 3.5. That’s why top academic schools like Northwestern and Cal have shown a lot of interest in him.”
Williams also has received offers from DI schools that include 2020 national champion Alabama, Ohio State, Notre Dame, USC, Iowa, Florida, Arkansas, Auburn, Oregon, Penn State, Michigan State and Missouri.
He was among the recruits in attendance at the Ohio State-Notre Dame game Saturday night in Columbus.
“I really wanted to be there for that game because I already have offers from Ohio State and Notre Dame,” he said. “It was important for me to see both teams play. It was an incredible atmosphere, and it was great to be able to witness it in person.”
Williams had an opportunity to meet a number of elite athletes on the Ohio State sideline Saturday. That group included NBA legend LeBron James, Super Bowl quarterback Joe Burrow and Dallas Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott.
“It was a crazy atmosphere,” Williams said. “Obviously, that was very cool to meet all of those guys. It was an awesome night.”
Williams, who doesn’t celebrate his 17th birthday until November, has done a good job keeping everything in the proper perspective.
“Aneyas knows he still has a lot of high school football left,” Gschwender said. “He always has the mentality that he wants to get better. I know he wants to jump right in and play immediately at the college level. He is never satisfied with his accomplishments. He started right away for us as a freshman. He has produced since Day 1.
“He obviously is a special player and just a special young man. We are very blessed to have him in our program.”
For now, Williams is focused on his junior season with the Hannibal Pirates.
“This is a young team and we’re making good progress,” he said. “We are looking forward to continuing to develop as the season goes along. We want to make it back to the state championship game.”
Williams is managing a busy schedule, but he wouldn’t have it any other way.
“It’s crazy and hectic, but it’s awesome,” he said. “I just make sure I set up my schedule to where it’s not too overwhelming with coaches calling and contacting me. You really can’t complain too much about it.
“For the most part, this has been a great experience. I’m living my dream right now. I’m honored and blessed to have all of these top college programs recruiting me. This is what I hoped for and this is what I’ve dreamed about. It’s been a fun ride, that’s for sure.”
