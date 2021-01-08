CANTON, Mo. — After 41 days off the court and with just six days of practice under its belt, the Culver-Stockton College men’s basketball team returned to the court on Friday to host Lincoln Christian.
The Wildcats struggled early, trailing 11-2 early in the first half, but they eventually got their legs under them and came back for a 79-63 victory, their first of the season.
“We’ve only been back really less than a week. I’m proud of how these guys handled business while we were apart for a month,” C-SC coach Aaron Hill said. “It wasn’t the cleanest, especially in the first half, but we actually got better over the whole 40 minutes and probably played our best offense late.
“Great win to start off the new year, now we get a chance to go prove ourselves in league tomorrow.”
After falling down by nine points early, Ryan Moore took a foul and went to the line to sink two free throws. That sparked a 9-0 Wildcats run that ended with a layup by Jim King to put C-SC ahead 13-11 with 10:50 remaining before half.
The Wildcats (1-3) continued to struggle offensively in the first half, shooting 38 percent from the field and making just 1 of 8 threes, but they held the Red Lions (0-3) in check defensively and went into half down 32-30.
“More than anything, the first half we really struggled to execute offensively,” Hill said. “I thought the defensive end of the floor, aside from giving up some early threes to guys who could shoot it, I thought we did a good job. Our defense probably carried us the first 32 or 33 minutes, then we executed pretty well to kind of salt it away the last several minutes.”
A layup by Robert Fry with 17:33 left in the second half tied the game at 38, then the two teams jockeyed for the lead until the Wildcats started to pull away. Lincoln Christian came out more aggressively with defensive pressure in the second half, but Hill actually thought that played in his team’s favor.
“When they came out and pressured us, we couldn’t settle for quick shots on the first or second side of the floor,” Hill said. “It made us move the ball, move ourselves, we had to work to catch it a little bit more. We were able to get some easy backdoors, some straight line drives to the free throw line, some post touches where the floor was spread.”
Cole Schwartz helped spread things out, too. The Wildcats freshman and Payson Seymour product hit a three to give C-SC a 53-47 lead with 12:56 left in the second, then dropped another deep bomb to make it 58-48 with 11:24 to go.
“(Schwartz) was a big part of that difference,” Hill said. “He made multiple threes for us and really kind of opened up the floor and took some pressure off of what we were trying to do.”
Schwartz finished with 11 points in 26 minutes off the bench, one of four Wildcats in double figures. Fry had a game-high 23 points along with a team-high six assists, and Michael Johnson had 16 points for his second straight double-digit effort. Javon Modester had eight points but he also had a team-leading five steals. AJ Field and Xavier Roberson each led Lincoln Christian with 13 points.
“Finishing with four guys in double digits, that’s big for us,” Hill said. “Roby played really well. Javon Modester is maybe the toughest guy I’ve ever coached physically and he was just a huge spark for us.”
The Wildcats will have to carry that momentum into Saturday for a Heart of America Athletic Conference showdown with Grand View at 4 p.m. in Charles Field House. While his guys might be a bit tired from the back-to-back games, Hill said they are itching to get back on the court.
“If you’re not excited to play basketball right now, you better check your pulse,” Hill said. “Every opportunity we get you’ve got to take it to heart. You can’t take it for granted.”