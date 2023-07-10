QUINCY -- The Gems excelled in all of the fundamentals in Monday's 10-4 win over Jackson at QU Stadium.
Quincy played flawless defense, pitched well, were aggressive on the bases and had timely hitting -- all recipe for success on the diamond.
"We just took care of the baseball," said Gems head coach Brad Gyorkos. "Played winning baseball from start to finish. On the mound, defensively and offensively -- we won all phases of the game. If we can keep playing like that, we'll be in good shape."
Gems designated hitter Jaison Andujar came up big at the plate, going 2-for-5 with two doubles, a run and four RBIs.
"(Andujar) had a good game," Gyorkos said. "He's been swinging well and he just got here over the weekend. He plays for me over at (Culver-Stockton College), so we kind of know what he's going to give us. He's a good player."
Gems starting pitcher Noah Harbin picked up the win on the mound after going six innings with six strikeouts, while allowing six hits, two walks and three earned runs.
Harbin improved his record to 2-0.
"That's what we expect from (Harbin)," Gyorkos said. "He had a couple of tough starts earlier, but he's finally settled in in here and threw really well."
Rockabillys starting pitcher Sam Poindexter (0-2) was tagged for the loss after going five innings with five strikeouts; while allowing five hits, four walks and two earned runs. Roman Smith pitched 2.1 innings in relief for Jackson, while Wesley Mann pitched two-thirds of an inning.
Brian Henke went 1.2 innings in relief for Quincy with three strikeouts; while allowing three walks, no hits and one earned run. Braden Smith pitched the final 1.1 innings in relief with one strikeout, one hit, two walks and no runs.
"I like them," Gyorkos said of his bullpen. "I think we need some more strikes out of our bullpen for sure. Especially when in the late innings. We just need to find a way to compete a little bit more and just throw strikes."
Jackson struck first in the top of the third inning when Braden Becker stole home after Tyler Macon was thrown out in a stolen base attempt.
The Gems tied it up in the bottom of the fourth inning when Jason Andujar grounded out to drive in Jimmy Koza.
The Rockybillys retook the lead in the top of the fifth when Becker scored again.
It did not long because Quincy sparked up a rally in the bottom half of the fifth. Kyle Hvidsten hit a two-RBI double that plated Chase Chappell and Harrison Blueweiss. Hvidsten later scored off a double by Andujar.
Mann led off the top of the sixth with a double and would later be driven in by a single from James Denton, which narrowed the Gems lead to 4-3.
The Gems regained their two-run advantage in the bottom of the sixth when Harry Fandre scored on a wild pitch.
Andujar continued his hot hitting in the seventh, doubling home Riley Black. Andujar would later score on an RBI groundout by Fandre.
"There were a bunch of productive outs," Gyorkos said. "There wasn't a lot of outs that weren't productive. We had a lot of ground ball that went to second base that scored some runs. That's winning baseball."
The Gems capped off their night in the eighth inning when Riley Black hit a two-RBI double that scored Chappell and Blueweiss, while Andujar grounded out to drive in Hvidsten.
Quincy (18-18) will be back in action on Tuesday, once again hosting Jackson (12-22) at 6:35 p.m. The Gems won seven out of its last 10 games going into Tuesday's game.
"We are going to jump on them early and hopefully we can go sweep them," Gyorkos said.
