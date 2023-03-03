Hannibal junior Cody Culp is dedicated to his craft.
Culp wrestles year-round and has improved by leaps and bounds from his sophomore to junior season.
After placing fourth in the Class 3 state championship meet last season in the 126-pound weight class, Culp jumped up to the 138-pound weight class and a second place finish at this year's state meet.
"Yeah, I really do think (last year's experience) helped," Culp said. "I got to feel how the state tournament was like and I knew how to prepare for it better this year."
Culp opened up the 2023 Class 3 state tournament with a 7-5 win over Bolivar sophomore Cooper Moore and followed it up with a 7-3 win over Jefferson City junior Braden Werdehausen in the quarterfinal.
In the semifinal, Culp defeated Branson senior Kyshin Isringhausen by a narrow 7-6 decision.
Culp just missed out on a state title after falling to Whitfield senior Alexander Rallo by a 6-0 decision in the championship round.
"They were tough matches from start to finish," Culp said. "Every person I wrestled over the weekend all ended up being on the podium. I would get high in points and get big scores and I wrestled smart from there on out."
Culp got off to a good start to the 2022-23 season before suffering his first loss of the season, which he learned from.
"It was just a mistake," Culp said. "I was up on the match and made a mistake. Ended up losing and I knew what I had to work on and it helped me out."
Also helping Culp learn from that experience was Hannibal wrestling head coach Jake Borgmeyer.
"He's picked out my troubles I've been having and we've really been focusing on it," Culp said. "He's been on me about improvement on my feet, making me have good positions and stuff like that."
The biggest goal for Culp in his upcoming senior season is making a run at a state title.
"That's the goal," Culp said. "I'm wrestling all year round just for that goal. It's a mission."
Hannibal had three other wrestlers place in third place at the state meet -- freshman Austin Brown (106), junior Reign Creech (113) and junior Tristen Essig (126).
Culp said all three of his teammates worked real hard to earn their third-place medals.
"Reign Creech had a big win in the blood round in the ultimate tiebreaker sudden victory," Culp said. "Tristen got us a lot of points on the back side by pinning a couple of kids, helping us out as a team. Austin Brown coming in as a freshman, going into the semifinals not losing very bad to a guy who ended up being the state champion. He bounced back and got third. He did great."
Culp also got to share his state wrestling experience, with his cousin Chad Culp II.
Chad Culp II placed fifth in the 132-pound weight class.
"It's a great feeling just knowing how we came from the same family with the same family sport," Culp said of his cousin. "We ended up just making our family proud. It's just a great feeling."
Four other teammates also made state for Hannibal -- freshman Drake Brinkley (120), junior Koen Ramage (150), sophomore Lucas Hudson (175) and junior Ryan Ross (285).
Not only did Hannibal send nine wrestlers to the Class 3 state tournament, the Pirates also placed fourth as a team.
"That was great," Culp said. "I wasn't expecting the outcome that we got. We ended up fourth as a team, which is only our tenth trophy as a team in (school) wrestling history. It was great, man. It was a cool experience."
