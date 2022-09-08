QUINCY -- Coach Gary Bass promised his Quincy University football team would be better.
And the Hawks delivered.
In a huge way.
Quarterback Tionne Harris passed for a school-record six touchdowns as the Hawks blasted Trinity International 53-14 on Thursday night at QU Stadium.
The Hawks (1-1) led by 46 points at halftime while storming back strong after a lopsided setback to Glenville State last week at home.
“Our offense and defense, they came out determined and ready to play,” Bass said. “I couldn’t be any more happy with the way they played in the first half. They played lights out for us.”
Trinity, an NAIA school, fell to 0-2 after allowing five touchdowns in the opening quarter.
Quincy scored on the game’s second play from scrimmage when Harris fired a 62-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Hardin.
Harris hit Hardin again on a 27-yard scoring strike on the second drive before he connected with Jalen Lawrence on a 43-yard touchdown.
The scoring onslaught continued when Taylor Temple broke loose on a 23-yard TD scamper.
Harris delivered his fourth TD of the first quarter when he zipped a 12-yard pass to Marlin Washington.
Harris, a junior from St. Louis, found Washington again on a 25-yard touchdown pass early in the second quarter.
That connection tied the QU school record with five TD passes in a game.
Harris broke the record on the final play of the first half, launching a pass that Hardin caught in the end zone for a 26-yard touchdown.
“It was great to be able to break that record,” Harris said. “I couldn’t do it without my offensive line blocking for me and my receivers catching the ball. All of those guys made it happen for me.”
Harris was 15-of-21 for 300 yards and six touchdowns in the first half.
“Tionne went out and played at a high level,” Bass said. “He wasn’t happy with his performance last week. He came out throwing the ball really well and that was great to see. He had a great night.”
Harris now has 38 career touchdown passes, ranking second all-time in Quincy University history.
The QU QB came out of the locker room after halftime wearing shorts and sandals. He sat out the second half with his team comfortably ahead.
“We came out with a lot of energy,” Harris said. “We had great practices all week and we carried that into this game. We had a lot of motivation to come back strong. That first game left a bad taste in our mouth.”
Hardin had five catches for 140 yards and a career-best three scores after two quarters.
“Last week, we got punched in the mouth,” Hardin said. “We came back strong this week and were ready to turn it around. It was all business in practice, and it showed. Tionne threw the ball well – he had an unbelievable performance. We needed it.”
The rout continued when the Hawks returned a punt for a touchdown after Trinity stalled to start the third quarter. Angel Ruiz sprinted 58 yards down the sideline for a score to boost QU to a 53-0 lead.
The Hawks also excelled defensively, pitching a shutout in the first half while bolting to a 46-0 advantage.
“The defense came out with a chip on their shoulder,” Bass said. “They were upset with how last week went. They came back strong and only gave up 65 yards on 30 plays in the first half.”
QU finished with 459 total yards, including 410 in the first half.
Quincy will play next when it travels to Walsh University (Ohio) on Sept. 17.
“I told our guys we need to take the momentum from this game and carry it into the next one,” Bass said. “We need to be consistent and do the same things we did in this game.”
