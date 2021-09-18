QUINCY -- Tionne Harris lit up the Cavalier secondary to help lead Quincy University to a 38-17 win over Walsh University on Saturday.
Harris went 18-for-37 passing for 343 yards and four touchdowns, while throwing no interceptions in the Hawks second straight win.
AJ Hardin caught seven passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns as the Hawks leading receiver. Eugene Witherspoon caught three passes for 71 yards and two touchdowns. Taylor Temple ran 16 times for 72 yards and a touchdown.
Dale Dambek was QU's leading tackler with eight, while also having 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble. Collin Olla-Chatman had four tackles and one sack. Peyten Chappel had five tackles and an interception.
The Hawks opened up the scoring when Harris threw a 83-yard touchdown pass to Hardin in their first possession.
Walsh tied it up with a 15-yard touchdown pass from Jeremy Hodge to Tyre Gray at 7-7.
QU struck back quick with Harris connecting with Hardin for his second touchdown pass. Harris closed out the second quarter with another touchdown pass to Witherspoon.
Michael Klotz kicked a field goal in QU's first drive of the second half to give the Hawks a 24-7 lead. Mason Brown then kicked a field goal in Walsh's next possession.
The Hawks added two touchdowns in the fourth quarter with a four-yard run by Poindexter and a 22-yard reception from Witherspoon.
Walsh scored a late touchdown when Hodge threw a 17-yard pass to Soloman Clemens.
Quincy University (2-1) will travel to Ohio on Saturday, Sept. 25 to face Ashland University (0-2) in the Hawks next game.