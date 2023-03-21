QUINCY -- On a cold and windy night at Flinn Stadium where a hat would come in handy, it was fitting that Quincy High School junior midfielder Bri Lannerd came through with a three-goal game.
Lannerd's hat trick helped the Devils defeat Western Big 6 rival Moline 4-0 on Tuesday.
"It was awesome," said QHS head coach Travis Dinkheller. "She does a great job of getting in front of the goal. That's what we talked about is that each girl is not about an individual stat or an individual effort, it's about a team effort."
Dinkheller added that he was proud of his team's effort.
"For the first game out there, you are always worried about being sloppy or having nerves take over, but the girls did a fantastic job of attacking the game," Dinkheller said. "We are really trying to set the tone early and we really did."
QHS senior Breighlyn Thomas scored the first goal of the game with Lannerd scoring the next three.
Thomas scored her goal with just under 12 minutes into the first half, with the Devils next goal not coming until halftime.
"After we scored that first goal, I thought we dropped off for a little bit for about a five minute period and let them come at us," Dinkheller said. "They are a quality team. They are well-coached, so we had to pick our effort back up and get back into the swing of things."
The game went into halftime with QHS leading 2-0.
The Devils junior varsity team defeated Moline's JV 6-0.
Lannerd scored her second goal roughly six minutes into the second half, and put in her third goal 20 minutes into the second half.
Devils junior goalkeeper Taylor Fohey had a shutout win and made several saves, while also being aided by the Quincy defense.
Dinkheller said the Devils defense were an anchor.
"Defensively, we did a great job of putting the body on without fouling," Dinkheller said. "They stepped up and won loose balls. They started to attack versus just booming the long ball, They were able to start our offense and when we can do that with the midfield and the forwards we are going to be really effective."
QHS (1-0) will host Hannibal (1-0) in its next game at 7 p.m. on Friday for the first of three games in the Quincy High School Tournament this weekend.
"Against Hannibal, it's always a competitive and spirited game with (Hannibal head coach) Eric Hill's group," Dinkheller said. "Then on Saturday morning, we play Cape Girardeau Notre Dame. It's a buddy I actually played college ball with bringing his school in. Then, we play Ladue Watkins Horton later that afternoon, who's been coming to our tournament for a long time and do a fantastic job."
