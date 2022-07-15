QUINCY — Brayden Haug deserved a better fate.
The Quincy Gems right-hander turned in a superb showing Friday night.
He retired the first six batters he faced.
And he struck out eight batters in a brilliant complete game performance.
Haug kept his team in the ballgame before the Gems dropped a hard-fought 2-1 decision to Springfield in the first game of a doubleheader.
“Brayden pitched really well,” Gems manager Brad Gyorkos said. “He gave us a chance to win, and that’s all we really ask of him. He stayed in the strike zone all night and did a great job.”
Quincy had its three-game winning streak snapped before a packed house on Star Wars Night at QU Stadium.
The Gems fell to 4-4 in the second half and 23-17 overall in Prospect League baseball play.
Quincy captured a first-half divisional title earlier this month to clinch a playoff berth.
Haug allowed just three hits and one earned run in a seven-inning performance. He did not walk a batter.
“My slider was really good, and I was able to command it well,” Haug said. “My fastball command was better than it’s been in the past. And I was able to work in my changeup and keep them off-balance.”
The Gems collected their only run in the bottom of the first inning.
Quincy’s Andrew Fay led off with a walk, took second on a balk and sprinted home when Zack Stewart crushed an RBI double into the right-center field gap.
The Lucky Horseshoes tied it in the third. Nasir Frederick reached on an error and eventually scored on Jack Gorman’s run-scoring single to right field.
Frederick scored again in the fifth. He was hit by a pitch to open the inning, stole second and scampered home on Johnny Colombo’s single up the middle.
Quincy squandered a golden opportunity in the third inning. Fay ripped a one-out double down the right-field line and took third on a wild pitch.
But Springfield’s Jackson Nichols recorded back-to-back strikeouts to end the threat.
“They just made more plays than we did,” Gyorkos said. “They had a couple of key hits and that’s just how it goes.”
Nichols also pitched a complete game, allowing just four hits and one run. He struck out seven and improved to 3-1.
Haug has been superb, especially in recent outings. He threw 93 pitches Friday.
“I just tried to keep it close,” he said. “I was trying to do my job. I tried to stay focused and rely on my defense to make plays. I was just looking to keep us in the game.”
Haug struck out seven in his previous start before going the distance Friday.
“It was very relieving – I’ve been close to getting some complete games,” he said. “My last two outings have been pretty good. I just need to be able to repeat it my next time out.”
Quincy is scheduled to play at Illinois Valley on Saturday. The Gems return home to battle the Cape Catfish on Wednesday and the O’Fallon Hoots on Thursday.
