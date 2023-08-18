QUINCY -- Quincy Racquet Club is known as one of the premiere tennis clubs in the region, but a new sport is growing in popularity within the Gem City.
The Quincy Racquet Club has had increased demand for pickleball and has both indoor and outdoor courts.
"We structure it differently," said Quincy Racquet Club manager Monica Hinkamper. "You go to the park and you sit and wait your turn and some of them like that. Typically people who come out here want to play and they don't want to sit and wait their turn."
With pickleball gaining in popularity, the Quincy Racquet Club has seen an uptick of players at their facility.
The Quincy Racquet Club offers private and group lessons for both pickleball and tennis, as well as a variety of other services and programs.
"Pickleball is definitely growing," Hinkamper said. "We offer some youth classes also. We've done adult clinics (which) is called improver's clinic for people who have played for at least six months. We do entry level clinics."
Regardless of your experience level, the Quincy Racquet Club has opportunities for both members and non-members.
Pickleball players will rent blocks of time for either one of the eight indoor courts or one of the six outdoor courts.
"They can drill, they can play and they can mix and match," Hinkamper said. "Whatever they want. If you want to have a tournament, we usually have at least three levels of playing. So you schedule in two blocks of time. We usually have 60-plus people for the February tournament. When I'm running events, I usually do different formats like change of partners. We just make it fun."
Pickleball has elements of tennis, ping pong and badminton.
"The court dynamic and the structure and the measurements (of badminton) are similar to the boundaries of pickleball," Hinkamper said.
Players cannot take the ball out of the kitchen or non-volley zone and have to wait until the ball reaches past the first line.
Hinkamper said players will usually hit around the net with a backhand and serve with a forehand.
"From serving or receiving, we progress," Hinkamper said. "We don't ballistically move up there, you gradually do. Return of a return as you get going and your partner is there, kind of like doubles (tennis). We serve behind the back line and the paddle has to be below the hip. On the return, you can do whatever."
Hinkamper then mentioned the strategy of the game as it progresses.
"As you progress forward, you become a hockey goalie because you advance to the kitchen," Hinkamper said. "When you are up close and most likely the player is trying to hit it at your feet. Once you progress up to the kitchen area, it's all reflex."
On some occasions, there will be pickleball on one side and tennis on the other.
"We play next to each other," Hinkamper said. "It's a learning experience because the sounds of the ball hit are different. I equate it to cardio tennis, which we've done for 15 years. In cardio tennis, we play music and people learned over time how to co-exist."
For more information on activities, programs and services offered by the Quincy Racquet Club, contact Hinkamper at racquets@qrctennis.com or 217-224-6161. Their website can be found at qrctennis.com.
