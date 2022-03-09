QUINCY - Quincy University wanted to move swiftly and efficiently to hire a new men’s basketball coach.
The Hawks looked to have accomplished both objectives with the introduction of Steve Hawkins as the program’s new coach.
Hawkins was welcomed back to the program during a Wednesday afternoon press conference on the QU campus.
It will be the 59-year-old’s second stint as head coach of the Hawks. He previously led QU’s program from 1990-2000.
Hawkins compiled a 137-111 record and led his teams to three NCAA Division II tournament appearances during his first stint at Quincy.
“I never thought I would be back here as a coach – it’s a little surreal,” he said with a smile. “But I’m really excited to be back at a place I have great memories from. I know this program has great potential and we’re looking forward to getting started.
“It’s time to return QU to its rightful place among the nation’s elite of competitive greatness when it comes to Division II basketball. And we’re going to do that.”
Hawkins was an NCAA Division I coach at Western Michigan from 2003-20.
He compiled a 291-262 record with the Broncos, led his teams to seven 20-win seasons and made two appearances in the NCAA Division I tournament.
Hawkins was relieved of his duties at Western Michigan in 2020 after back-to-back losing seasons.
Hawkins returned to the sidelines after being asked to coach a local high school program this past season.
His Portage Northern (Mich.) team won just one game, but Hawkins enjoyed his return to coaching.
“I had an absolute blast,” he said. “We had great kids who were a lot of fun to be around. It was one of the best years I’ve had in coaching ever. It was a lot of fun.”
QU athletic director Josh Rabe launched his search for a new coach 26 days ago and he said there were 200 applicants for the position.
“We are thrilled to welcome back Steve Hawkins as our new head men’s basketball coach,” Rabe said. “We were looking for someone that was a recruiter and developer, as well as someone with a strong coaching pedigree.”
“He is a proven winner at both the Division I and Division II ranks.”
Hawkins replaces Ryan Hellenthal, who went 50-80 over the past five seasons at Quincy.
Hellenthal was relieved of his duties late in the season. The Hawks struggled to a 15-16 overall record and went 7-12 in conference play during the 2020-21 campaign.
Quincy suffered a 37-point loss to McKendree in its final game in the first round of the GLVC tournament.
Hawkins said he is already assembling his coaching staff and has started recruiting.
“There is an old saying, it’s not about the X’s and O’s it’s about the Johnny’s and Joe’s,” he said. “That’s the absolute truth in college basketball. It still comes down to who has the best players on both sides.
“Recruiting will be a huge, huge, huge part of what my focus will be. We have the resources to win here – I wouldn’t be here if we didn’t.”
Hawkins said he will recruit heavily in this area, but he also will seek players from around the country who fit in well with what he is building.
During his first stint at Quincy University, he said his first two recruits were Quincy High players. One was Tom Lepper, now an assistant coach for the Blue Devils.
“We want to do everything we can to protect the area,” Hawkins said. “If there is a player here who fits in with our program, we are going to go after them.
“We’re an NCAA school. My last time here, we had a lot of success with kids from California and kids from Illinois. They were from everywhere.”
Hawkins is confident he can return QU to its winning ways.
“I have long felt this university is a hidden gem,” he said. “It’s time to let everyone know that we are coming out of hiding.”
