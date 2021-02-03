QUINCY — The Quincy University football program has moved past the need to stockpile players.
Recruiting is now about addressing needs.
The 48-player class the Hawks signed to national letters of intent Wednesday does exactly that. Quincy signed 13 offensive linemen and eight defensive backs to make up for recent and future graduation losses and filled spots at key positions where depth may have been questioned.
All in all, it’s the kind of class that gives fourth-year head coach Gary Bass the strong belief progress will continue to be made.
“We got smart kids who are going to be great representatives of our program,” Bass said. “A lot of these guys have the chance to be big-time players for us in the future.”
It all starts up front.
With the bookends of the offensive line being upperclassmen — senior Max Snell, a three-year starter at right tackle, and junior B.J. Wilson, a two-year starter at left tackle — the Hawks had to address a need for size. So they recruited a group with six players standing 6-foot-5 or taller and seven players weighing 270 pounds or more.
“We found some big human beings who can really play the game,” Bass said.
That group includes Matthew Vallieres, a 6-5, 320-pound tackle from Walled Lake, Mich., and Zach Baal, a 6-6, 295-pound tackle from Springfield (Ill.) Lanphier.
The most intriguing piece may be 6-4, 290-pound Kole Dieterich, a Palmyra, Mo., product who transferred from Missouri Western.
“We got big, physical, intelligent o-linemen who are going to be able to help drastically in the future,” Bass said.
Dieterich redshirted last season, retains four years of eligibility and has enrolled for the winter semester, which means he can compete with the Hawks this spring.
He has what Bass considers all-conference potential, along with several other signees.
“We’ve signed the Hickmans, the Carltons, the Rosendahls of the world over the years, and this class has eight to 10 of those guys coming in,” Bass said.
The Hawks also addressed their need to replenish the secondary, signing eight defensive backs including two cornerbacks who could have an immediate impact.
Dimechi Herring, a 5-10, 175-pound cornerback, helped Jackson win the Class 5 state championship last fall after leading Jackson to the state title game in 2019.
“Anytime you win state titles the way that kid is used to winning state titles you know he’s a phenomenal player,” Bass said. “Very intelligent. Very sound fundamentally. Academically, he does a great job, too.”
Joel Graves, a 6-foot, 180-pound cornerback from Detroit, stacks up with any coverage corner in the program.
“He’s the most pure corner I’ve ever watched us have the opportunity to get,” Bass said. “He’s special.”
So are safeties David Childs, from Grand Blanc, Mich., and David Lewis, from Kansas City, Mo., who are as adept at stopping the run as they are defending passes.
Defensively, the Hawks loaded up with 10 defensive linemen, but limited the number of linebackers they recruited. However, Bass compared Quincy Notre Dame signee Lake Bergman to current all-conference linebacker Peyten Chappel.
“Lake was a guy we wanted to identify and get,” Bass said. “He’s a phenomenal football player.”
Tight end Keith Nemasango could be as well. The 6-foot-3, 220-pounder from Daytona, Fla., adds versatility to a spot the Hawks want to accentuate in their attack.
“He can put his hand in the ground,” Bass said. “He can block somebody’s tail off. You can play him outside. You can do so many things with him that it will allow us to be more multi-dimensional and that’s important.”
Just as important is the fact the recruiting class has the intellectual capabilities to match the physical skills. The average grade point average for this class is 3.25 and the average ACT score is 23.
Bass believes that’s an edge that shouldn’t be overlooked.
“Our coaches did a great job identifying players who fit our program,” Bass said. “They are going to be successful here.”