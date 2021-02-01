QUINCY — The old football coach’s adage film doesn’t lie may be true, but film can’t show you everything.
That’s truer today than ever before.
Because of rules put in place in response to the coronavirus pandemic, Illinois high school football teams weren’t allowed to play last fall. It meant no game film of any senior being actively recruited exists, leaving a void in the recruiting process college coaches have been forced to be creative to overcome.
It’s meant digging deeper into a prospect’s personality, background, academics and all other aspects of his life to ensure he’s the right player and the right fit for a scholarship.
Coaches also have been forced to place projections on players’ growth based on game film now two seasons old.
“There have been times we’ve had to remind ourselves and say, ‘Don’t forget, that is that kid’s junior film, while these other 10 kids we’re looking at their senior film,’” Quincy University coach Gary Bass said in advance of Wednesday’s national signing day. “Then you have to go back and watch that junior film and put it on par with other junior films.
“It was difficult in some cases to create the right vantage point to be fair to the kids as far as recruiting goes. The other thing that made it really difficult was not being able to see them in person.”
Everything about recruiting changed this season.
The Hawks, who normally visit between 400 and 500 high schools over the course of a recruiting cycle, were limited to visiting less than 50 this year. They were able to bring close to 150 prospects to campus, but will end up with a recruiting class somewhere in the 30- to 40-player range.
Quincy’s previous classes have hovered around 60 recruits.
The reason for the smaller class is two-fold – a smaller senior class means less need to replenish and the ability of every player already on scholarship to retain a year of eligibility due to the pandemic means less need to fill spots and less scholarship money overall.
It altered what the QU coaching staff sought in its recruits, too.
“The one thing I’ve been very happy about, because we’ve had much more time to build relationships with kids, we’ve been able to put more emphasis on academics,” Bass said. “You have to find better kids academically who can receive more academic money on top of their athletic money.
“We have a lot of kids coming in who are very intelligent and are going to help us in a variety of ways.”
Understanding if those players would be a good fit athletically meant being diligent as well.
“High school coaches are always a valuable resource,” Bass said. “We were able to talk to them and ask, ‘How much weight has he gained? How much time has he spent in the weight room?’ It gives you a much better idea of where the kid is.
“You get a feel of how invested a kid is in his future of playing college athletics. How much time is he putting in even though he can’t play the sport right now? The high school coaches see that.”
Those conversations opened doors to the players who were truly invested.
The rest was on the coaches.
“We spent a lot more time with recruits on FaceTime or in Zoom meetings to have some face-to-face interactions to where the kids and the parents can be more comfortable with everything,” Bass said.
Recruiting while not playing change the approach, too.
Bass believes it allowed his staff to fully engage in the process.
“It’s given us the ability to slow down. Usually, your always in season mode and still have kids on campus,” Bass said. “Not having a season and being to sit down amongst our coaches, we were able to go through things with a fine-tooth comb. We were able to say, ‘This kid is going to fit here because of this.’
“It’s forced our coaches to really do their homework and learn everything about these kids.”