ST. LOUIS -- The Quincy University baseball team continued action in the GLVC tournament against the University of Indianapolis in the winners’ bracket.
The Hawks won by the score of 4-3.
They will play Lindenwood at 4 p.m. on Saturday.
The Greyhounds struck first in the bottom of the first inning. They scored one an error by Luke Napleton. After the error, Denton Shepler singled to right field that scored Caleb Vaughn to make it 2-0 UINDY.
In the bottom of the second, Nolan Wosman hit his 10th home run of the season to left center that cut the lead in half.
The Hawks tied the game in their half of the fourth as Sebastian Martinez reached on an error to score Lance Logsdon. In the top of the sixth, Logsdon roped a line drive to right center for a double that brought home Gino D’Alessio to give QU the 3-2 lead.
The Greyhounds tied the game at 3 in the bottom of the sixth on a Drew Donaldson RBI single.
In the top of the seventh, Joe Roscetti singled to right field. Two batters later, Napleton doubled down the left field line to score Roscetti to give QU the 4-3 lead.
Quincy's Jay Hammel improved to 8-2 on the year after going six-plus innings. Sam Stephens recorded his sixth save of the season after striking out the side in the bottom of the ninth.
