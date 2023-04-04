WARRENSBURG, Mo. -- It was a battle of ranked baseball teams when No. 7 Quincy University faced off against the University of Central Missouri in a road game on Tuesday.

It did not go well for the Hawks, with the Mules coming away with a 15-1 win that saw QU head coach Matt Schissel get ejected after arguing a change in call that resulted in a grand slam instead of a foul ball.

