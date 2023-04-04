Quincy, IL (62301)

Today

Windy with scattered thunderstorms developing. A few storms may be severe. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Windy with scattered thunderstorms developing. A few storms may be severe. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%.