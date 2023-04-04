WARRENSBURG, Mo. -- It was a battle of ranked baseball teams when No. 7 Quincy University faced off against the University of Central Missouri in a road game on Tuesday.
It did not go well for the Hawks, with the Mules coming away with a 15-1 win that saw QU head coach Matt Schissel get ejected after arguing a change in call that resulted in a grand slam instead of a foul ball.
Austin Simpson hit a solo home run to score the Hawks lone run of the game.
The Hawks were limited to just two hits, with Gino D'Alessio getting the other hit.
UCM had several big innings, scoring five runs in the third and seven in the fifth.
Hawks starting pitcher Aaron Smith was the losing pitcher after going two innings with one strikeout; while allowing three hits, two walks and four earned runs. Four other QU pitchers came in relief.
QU (20-7) will begin a four-game series on Thursday, hosting Maryville for a 3 p.m. game.
Pittsfield baseball defeats Calhoun
Pittsfield has played good baseball on the road this week, winning its second game in two days after defeating Calhoun 8-3 on Tuesday.
Sophomore Draven Puterbaugh earned the win on the mound after going four innings with one strikeout; while allowing two hits, three runs and no runs.
Saukees center fielder Nolan Daniel went 2-for-3 with a walk, home run, two runs and an RBI.
Saukees shortstop Justin Pennock went 2-for-4 with two runs, two RBIs and a stolen base.
Pittsfield (4-2) will play at Beardstown in its next game at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Payson Seymour shutout by Pleasant Hill
Payson Seymour could not figure out Pleasant Hill starting pitcher McKinley Lowe during Tuesday's home softball game.
Lowe limited the Indians to just one hit and threw a complete game shutout to help defeat Payson 3-0.
Josie Fessler got the lone hit for Payson.
Bryn Buescher pitched well in a losing effort for the Indians, going a full seven innings with two strikeouts; while allowing 14 hits, no walks and one earned run.
Payson Seymour (1-7) will play at Griggsville-Perry in its next game at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Wildcats softball swept by Missouri Baptist
The Culver-Stockton softball team lost both ends of Tuesday's doubleheader against non-conference opponent Missouri Baptist.
Missouri Baptist won the first game 2-0 and the second game 5-1.
Emma Roseberry (6-7) went six innings with nine strikeouts in a losing effort in the first game. She allowed just four hits, no walks and two earned runs.
Wildcats center fielder Katelyn Felt went 2-for-3 in the first game.
Makayla Slavik (3-11) went 4.1 innings with one strikeout in a loss during the second game. She allowed seven hits, three walks and four earned runs. Kenzie Guilfoyle pitched the remaining 1.2 innings in relief.
C-SC (11-21, 4-6) will play a road doubleheader on Friday against Missouri Valley, with the first game starting at 1 p.m.
Camp Point defeats Illini West
The Camp Point Central softball team defeated Illini West 6-2 in a softball game on Tuesday with the game being called in the sixth inning due to weather conditions.
Lauren Miller earned the win in the circle for the Panthers.
Madalyn Boyer pitched the full game in a losing effort for the Chargers.
Rachel James and A.J. Cook both had two hits for Illini West, while Ella Shutwell had an RBI.
Illini West (4-6) and Central (4-2) will face off again on Thursday, with the game being held at Camp Point.
