QUINCY -- No. 8 ranked Quincy University made a statement as the regular season winds down, sweeping Great Lakes Valley Conference rival Drury University in a four-game series over the weekend.
The Hawks completed the sweep on Sunday at QU Stadium, defeating Drury 16-6.
Jay Hammel earned the win on the mound Sunday after pitching five innings with three strikeouts; while allowing nine hits, one walk and three earned runs.
Hawks shortstop Gino D'Alessio went 4-for-4 with two walks, six runs, two stolen bases, two home runs and two RBIs.
QU catcher Luke Napleton went 2-for-5 with two runs, two home runs and four RBIs.
Hawks third baseman Dustin Dupont went 3-for-6 with two runs and four RBIs.
The Hawks won both ends of Saturday's doubleheader, defeating Drury 12-8 in the first game and routing Drury 17-0 in the second game.
Kobe Essien, Nolan Roseman and Joe Byers combined for the shutout on the mound in Saturday's second game. Essien was the winning pitcher after going 4.2 innings with four strikeouts.
Nolan Wosman went 3-for-3 with two runs, a double, a home run and four RBIs in Saturday's second game.
D'Alessio went 3-for-3 with a walk, four runs, two home runs and five RBIs.
Dupont went 2-for-3 with a walk, two doubles, three runs and two RBIs.
QU first baseman Lance Logsdon went 2-for-3 with a walk, two runs and two RBIs.
Griffin Kirn started the first game on Saturday and had a no-decision after going five innings with eight strikeouts, allowing six hits, one walk and six earned runs.
Cruz Meier pitched two innings in relief to earn the win in game one on Saturday.
Napleton went 3-for-4 with two runs, a double, two home runs and four RBIs in the first game on Saturday.
Hawks designated hitter Austin Simpson went 2-for-3 a walk, run, two doubles and two RBIs.
QU center fielder Brock Boynton went 1-for-3 with a walk, two runs, home run and four RBIs.
The Hawks opened up the four-game set on Friday with a 12-5 win over Drury.
Spencer Walker started Friday's game and earned the win after going seven innings with eight strikeouts; while allowing eight hits, two walks and four earned runs.
Logsdon went 3-for-5 with a run, home run and five RBIs during the first game.
D'Alessio went 3-for-5 with a double and three runs.
Simpson went 2-for-5 with a run and two RBIs.
QU (36-9) will host Northwest Missouri State University in its next game at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.
