Griffin Kirn 3.10.JPG

Hawks left-hander Griffin Kirn throws a pitch during the second game of Friday's doubleheader against Augustana at QU Stadium.

 H-W Photo/Mike Thomas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- No. 7 ranked Quincy University is on a roll as the postseason approaches.

The Hawks enter the Great Lakes Valley Conference Tournament on a 10-game winning streak after finishing a road sweep over conference opponent Rockhurst University on Sunday.

