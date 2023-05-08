KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- No. 7 ranked Quincy University is on a roll as the postseason approaches.
The Hawks enter the Great Lakes Valley Conference Tournament on a 10-game winning streak after finishing a road sweep over conference opponent Rockhurst University on Sunday.
In Sunday's game, QU overcame a late Rockhurst rally to come away with an 11-9 win.
Jay Hammel earned the win on the mound after going four innings with five strikeouts and allowing five hits, no walks and one earned run.
Reigning GLVC Player of the Week Gino D'Alessio went 3-for-6 with a double, stolen base, two runs and an RBI on Sunday.
In Saturday's doubleheader, QU won 17-3 in the first game and 7-0 in the second game.
Griffin Kirn was the winning pitcher in Saturday's first game after going four scoreless innings with seven strikeouts.
The Hawks combined for six home runs in the first game on Saturday.
Lance Logsdon went 3-for-5 with three runs and a solo home run in Saturday's first game.
Kobe Essien was the winning pitcher in Saturday's second game after going four scoreless innings with seven strikeouts.
Dustin Dupont went 2-for-3 with a walk, two runs, double, home run and four RBIs in Saturday's second game.
The Hawks opened the four-game set on Friday with a 4-1 win.
Spencer Walker pitched six innings with six strikeouts to earn the win on the mound on Friday. Chase Gockel picked up his fourth save of the season.
QU finishes the regular season with a 40-9 record and were a conference-best 27-5 in GLVC play, reaching 40 wins for the first time in five years.
The Hawks have the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament and will face No. 8 seeded Missouri S&T in the opening round on at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Mountain Dew Park in Marion, Ill.
