ROLLA, Mo. -- Even though the Quincy University baseball team averaged 4.4 runs over a 10-game stretch heading into Sunday, Hawks coach Josh Rabe knew his offense wasn’t in sync.
Scoring 34 runs in a two-game span may have fixed that.
The Hawks finished off a suspended game by scoring seven runs in the seventh inning of a 21-14 victory against Missouri S&T and followed it with a 13-5 victory in the finale of the Great Lakes Valley Conference weekend series to earn a split.
“We haven’t swung the bats worth a darn since the opening weekend,” Rabe said. “We had one of those meetings where we pointed out what we were lacking.”
The offense came to life after that.
The Hawks scored four runs over the final three innings of a 5-4 loss in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader, then scored two or more runs in eight of the 16 innings they played after that. That included five runs in the first inning of Game 3 and four runs in the second inning of Game 4.
Quincy (10-6, 7-5 GLVC) never trailed in either contest.
“Hopefully that carries over for the near future,” Rabe said.
Getting guys in the middle of the order locked in will be a big help.
Sophomore designated hitter Lance Logsdon went 0 for 5 in the No. 4 spot in the series opener and then went 10 for 15 with 12 RBIs, two doubles and two home runs. Overall, the Nos. 4-5-6 hitters in the order combined to go 20 for 40 with 19 RBIs, four home runs and four doubles in the last three games.
“We hadn’t had much luck hitting with runners in scoring position,” Rabe said. “We had some bad at-bats. Once we finally got a big hit, the floodgates kind of opened after that.”
The starting pitching was solid, too. Senior right-hander John Hurayt tossed two scoreless innings in his first start of the season in Game 3 before turning the game over to the bullpen. In the final game, freshman right-hander Kobe Essien allowed one hit and no runs over five innings with nine strikeouts and four walks to earn his first collegiate victory.
Five QU pitchers combined to strike out 16 in the series finale.
The Hawks return home to begin a four-game series against Truman State with the first game at 3 p.m. Thursday at QU Stadium.