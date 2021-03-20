QUINCY — Had the Quincy University women’s volleyball team lost the first set of Saturday afternoon’s match against Drury, it would have been an imperfect moment on an otherwise perfect day.
The Hawks refused to let that be the case.
Quincy staved off three set points with kills from Sarah Brown and Mattie Norris and an ace from Alaina Rothermich and scored the final three points for a 27-25 rally that propelled it to a four-set victory and a sweep of two Great Lakes Valley Conference matches.
The Hawks beat Drury 27-25, 25-15, 23-25, 25-15 at Pepsi Arena after sweeping No. 13 Southern Indiana 25-22, 27-25, 25-20 to begin the day. Quincy is now 7-0 at home this season and could return to the national rankings after beating two teams receiving votes.
“Being at home, there’s just something different for us,” sophomore outside hitter Emily Rehagen said. “The energy gets so riled up in here. It’s just so great to play in.”
The energy coming for an enthusiastic bench helped the Hawks (12-4, 10-4 GLVC) avoid faltering in the first set.
“It could have turned into a much longer and much different game,” said Norris, a junior outside hitter. “We would have given them the momentum. We would have given them the confidence. Instead, we stuck true to what we know what best to do.”
That’s to vary the attack, dig up everything defensively and keep the pressure on the opponent.
It made both the Panthers and Screaming Eagles wilt.
“Our key was trust and trusting each other to know we could get the job done,” junior setter Makayla Knoblauch said.
Never was that more evident than when the Hawks trailed the Panthers 24-22 in the first set. Brown’s kill staved off one set point and gave Quincy the serve. Rothermich’s ace staved off the second set point before Drury used a kill by Makina Wratten to have another shot at finishing the set.
Norris’ kill tied the match again, and she served the next two points to complete the rally.
“Honestly, it was kind of the vibe of this whole weekend,” Norris said. “The whole weekend was really big for us. It was really crucial that we capitalized on those three points because we knew we had to shut them down. We knew we had to take control and be in the driver’s seat the whole time.
“It was really crucial that we did that.”
Despite the hiccup in the third set, the Hawks never gave up control.
Quincy finished with 13 more kills, four more aces and 11 more assists, while hitting at a .255 percent clip. Rehagen and Norris both had double-doubles as Rehagen had a team-high 16 kills and 10 digs and Norris finished with 12 kills and 12 digs.
Sydney Clark added 13 kills and four block assists, while Knoblauch had 43 assists and 12 digs.
“Yeah, it clicked,” Knoblauch said. “(QU coach Mark Jones) gave a gameplan and we came in and followed it. As they adjusted to us, we adjusted back. We shut down their key players, and that helped us out.”
It’s exactly what the Hawks did against Southern Indiana as well.
The Screaming Eagles were limited to a .150 hitting percentage, while the Hawks hit at a .238 clip. Sophomore middle blocker Alyssa Grimm was the only QU player in double digits in kills with 10, while Norris had 12 digs and Rothermich and Sarah Blair each had 11. Knoblauch had 35 assists.
Eight different players had kills against Southern Indiana.
“We have players who can step in and do the job if they need to,” Jones said. “They have to stay focused and very confident during the warmup. That’s what we got this weekend. We had a lot of people who could go do good things for us. We’re getting Ws. This whole year had been about working hard and making sure we’re prepared every single day.”
The work is paying off.
“We played as a team the whole time,” Norris said. “We capitalized on the scouting report. We stuck together when we were down. We all trusted each other the whole time.”
It was essential in two important victories.
“It all came back to trust,” Knoblauch said.