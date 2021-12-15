QUINCY — Sometimes you just need a game like this.
One night after a double-digit loss at Division I Illinois State, the Quincy Hawks were clicking on all cylinders after returning home.
The Hawks scored the game’s first 12 points en route to blasting overmatched Iowa Wesleyan 99-51 on Wednesday night at Pepsi Center.
“Our guys really came out strong and I was pleased with our effort,” QU coach Ryan Hellenthal said. “These guys that came off the bench have earned an opportunity, and it was great to see everyone playing a lot of minutes. It was a good night for us.”
Quincy improved to 5-4 overall in college basketball play. IWC fell to 5-9.
Forward Malik Hardmon and point guard Jalen Stamps turned in superb first-half performances off the bench as QU raced to a commanding 49-21 halftime lead.
The speedy Stamps, averaging just 3.7 points entering the game, was spectacular in the opening half.
Stamps scored on a steal and acrobatic reverse layup, drove coast-to-coast for a bucket and then buried a 3-pointer. He had 12 points in the first half and finished with a game-high 21. He also had five rebounds.
“Jalen provides a lot of energy offensively,” Hellenthal said. “It’s been a tough transition for him, but his effort has really improved in practice. I thought he played well.”
Stamps, a junior-college transfer, flashed a huge smile as his teammates congratulated him outside the locker room after the game.
“I’ve just been waiting for my opportunity,” he said. “When they call your number, you’ve got to be ready. I tried to take advantage of it and help our team. It was great being able to contribute.”
Hardmon, the team’s top scorer and rebounder, excelled in his return to the floor. He had missed time recently after being sidelined because of COVID protocols.
“It was great having Malik back,” Hellenthal said. “He brings so much to the table for us. He came back strong – he hasn’t missed a beat.”
Hardmon collected 13 first-half points and finished with 17.
“It was tough sitting out – I was really anxious to get back out there,” he said. “I was able to make a couple quick baskets and get into the flow of the game.”
Nate Shockey added 11 points for the Hawks, Mark Bradshaw Jr. and Paul Zilinskas collected nine apiece, and Jamaurie Coakley eight.
Quincy center Solomon Gustafson had seven points and seven rebounds.
The Hawks shot 59 percent from the field and held the Tigers to just 30 percent shooting.
“It’s so great to be back – we know we have a really strong team,” Hardmon said. “This was a fun game, and we were able to showcase all of the talent we have. Once we all start clicking, this team can be really successful.”
