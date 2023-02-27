KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Quincy University women's basketball team is headed the Great Lakes Valley Tournament for the first time in seven years.
QU narrowly defeated Rockhurst University 65-63 on Saturday in a must-win game to close out the regular season.
With just 1.4 seconds left, Beth Matas Martin inbounded the ball to Sarah Nelson, who knocked down the game-winning shot.
Nelson led the Hawks in scoring with 21 points after going 7-for-11 from the field.
Emma Knipe pulled down a team-high eight rebounds and scored 14 points. Matas Martin chipped in 11 points, while Grace Flanagan added 10 points.
QU (13-15, 9-11) will face Drury University in the opening round of the GLVC Tournament at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Hyland Arena in St. Charles.
QU falls to Rockhurst to close out regular season
Quincy University men's basketball was looking to secure its first winning season since 2016-17 on Saturday, but fell short to Rockhurst University 69-63 on the road in the regular season finale.
Malik Hardmon had a double-double, picking up 16 points and 12 rebounds.
The Hawks had three other players reach double figures in scoring -- Jamaurie Coakley with 14 points, Zion Richardson with 13 points and Solomon Gustafson with 10 points.
QU only shot 30.5% from the field during Saturday's game.
QU (14-14, 10-10) will face the University of Indianapolis in the opening round of the GLVC Tournament at noon on Thursday at Hyland Arena in St. Charles.
QU's Sims qualifies for national wrestling championships
History was made by Quincy University's men's wrestling team on Sunday after competing in the NCAA Division II Region IV Tournament at the University of Central Oklahoma.
Phillip Sims (149) became the first Hawks wrestler in program history to qualify for the Division II National Championships, which will take place in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on March 10-11.
Sims began his journey by pinning Newman's Hunter Dietrich in the opening round.
In the quarterfinal, Sims defeated Maryville's Tyler Stegall by a 6-3 decision.
Sims then defeated Central Oklahoma's Brik Filippo in a 4-3 decision in the semifinal.
In the championship match, Sims defeated Central Missouri's Darick Lapaglia by a 4-3 decision to win the 149-pound weight division bracket.
QU's Matrece Smith placed fourth in the 141-pound weight division after going 2-2 during the tournament.
Hawks softball split at Blue Bridge Battle
The Quincy University softball team split in the final day of the Blue Bridge battle at Evansville, Ind. on Sunday.
QU came away with a 1-0 victory over Davis & Elkins College behind a strong performance by Jayle Jennings in the circle.
Jennings (3-2) threw a complete game one-hit shutout with nine strikeouts to earn the win in Game 1.
Ashley Gerber went 1-for-2 with a double and the game's only run.
The Hawks fell to Northwood University 7-3 in the second game of Sunday's doubleheader.
Northwood scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to break a 3-3 tie.
Jennings hit a two-run home run, while Taylor Downen went 2-for-3 in Game 2.
Up next for QU (5-7) is the UIS Invitational on Saturday, March 4 through Sunday, March 5.
