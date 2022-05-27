SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Heading into Friday afternoon’s game, Quincy head baseball coach Matt Schissel knew his team would need to put up a lot of runs to keep up with a red-hot UIS offense.
“They score a bunch of runs all the time,” Schissel said. “They’re good.”
The Hawks put up enough runs — and then some — in a 20-6 rout of Illinois-Springfield in Game 1 of the Division II Midwest Super Regional.
Senior Lance Logsdon led Quincy going 5-for-7 at the plate, including two home runs and eight RBIs. The infielder’s performance helped him set the school record for career home runs and RBIs in program history.
“He’s come around when we needed him,” Schissel said. “I believe in him, he believes in himself, guys believe in him and he just shows up.”
Logsdon got things going early in the first inning with a two-run single to give Quincy a 2-0 lead. The Hawks scored another three runs in the inning in what Logsdon described as a “huge” inning for the team.
However, the Hawks didn't let up on the gas the rest of the way. Schissel said there was no way to be safe considering the tear the Prairie Stars have been on this season.
The Hawks also got a stellar performance from starter Spencer Walker. The senior righty went seven innings and allowed six runs against a UIS team that regularly scores double-digit runs.
“He didn’t have his best stuff but he went out there and battled and that’s what we needed,” Logsdon said.
With the combination of Walker’s long outing and two innings from reliever Joe Byers, Quincy barely put a dent in its pitching staff. Walker said this was “crucial” with the season coming down to Saturday.
“That gives us our whole lineup for one game tomorrow if we need them,” Walker said. “We have a stacked bullpen, we have some really good arms in the bullpen, so only using up two arms today was really big.”
Now, with Quincy one win away from the Division II College World Series, Logsdon says he and his teammates are trying to take it one step at a time. But the senior knows Saturday will be a battle.
“(We need to) come out with that same intensity,” Logsdon said. “(UIS) is a really good team and they’re gritty and they’re going to fight back so we better be ready to go tomorrow because they’re not going out without a fight.”
First pitch for Game 2 of the Midwest Super Regional is scheduled for 11 a.m. at UIS Baseball Field on Saturday. Should the Prairie Stars win, a winner-take-all match will be played Saturday afternoon.
