QUINCY -- With just over a week away from the start of men's and women's lacrosse season for Quincy University, the preseason polls have been released.
The QU men's lacrosse team placed sixth in the Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) preseason coach's poll that was released on Wednesday.
Last season, the Hawks posted an overall record of 4-10, but were unable to win any conference games.
QU returns its leading goal scorer in Jordan Ernst, who scored 31 goals in 13 games.
The University of Indianapolis placed first in the GLVC men's lacrosse poll, earning five first-place votes.
The Hawks will kick off men's lacrosse season on Sunday, Feb. 12, playing a road game against Lake Erie College at noon.
The QU women's lacrosse team placed seventh on the GLVC preseason coach's poll that was released on Wednesday.
In 2022, QU finished with an 6-10 overall record and went 1-6 in conference play.
QU women's lacrosse head coach Kathelene Kim was named GLVC Coach of the Year after leading the Hawks to its first GLVC win in program history on April 14, 2022 against Lewis University.
The University of Indianapolis placed first in the GLVC women's lacrosse poll, earning six first-place votes.
The QU women's lacrosse season will open up on Friday, Dec. 10, with the Hawks hosting Davenport University at 2 p.m.
