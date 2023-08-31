QUINCY -- First game jitters, resilience and unforced errors would be the best way to describe Quincy University football's season opening 35-34 loss to Chadron State College.
A very excited and loud QU crowd came out ready to roll and see their Hawks begin another football season, but those cheers were silenced early on as the Eagles jumped out to a 22-0 lead after the first quarter.
QU starting quarterback Drake Davis spoke on the hole the team dug themselves in but was proud on how his team stayed locked in.
“It’s tough getting down 22-0 at the beginning of the game but the overall point of this is to stay positive," said Davis. "It's a long 60 minute game and you got to play a full 60 minutes as we saw later on in the fourth quarter, it was really positive to see our team battle and not quit.”
That's exactly what the team displayed in the next two quarters, as the Hawks would outscore the Eagles 21-7 to close the gap to 29-21 going into halftime.
QU senior linebacker Peyton Plunkett would have a huge interception to help will the Hawks back into the game in the second quarter.
Hawks football head coach Gary Bass stated the important role Plunkett brings to the defense while also highlighting the offensive struggles early on.
“Peyton Plunkett overall had three turnovers, he had an interception, he had a fumble recovery for a 99 yard touchdown," said Bass. "Kid is the catalyst for everything and defensively I thought we played for the most part pretty dang well especially after that first quarter. Offensively just self inflicted wounds that put us behind the sticks. We had some opportunities with some deep shots that we couldn’t make the most of. Some of those are first game blunders, but we got to clean some of those things up.”
The Hawks would carry that second quarter momentum into the second half as the energy seemed to be back up on the sideline. Once again Plunkett would force another Chadron State turnover this time a forced fumble that led to a 99 yard touchdown for the defense that would cut the lead down to 29-28.
“Peyton played one heck of a game, those are plays that spark a lot of big things for a team and those plays he made got us going, gave us energy," said Davis. "So we just got to take those positive things with us going forward.”
Later on Davis and the offense would capitalize off of some penalties on the Eagles and would go down the field mid way through the fourth quarter resulting in a goal line touchdown from QU junior running back JQ Brown.
That score would give QU their first lead of the night 34-29, as 1-0 seemed to be well within reach but Chadron State was not about to let the battle of the birds slip out of their hands.
The Eagles would have one final late drive on offense that was a very methodical taking what the defense gave them approach and would retake the lead with under 40 seconds left leading 35-34.
Bass was pleased with the fight his team showed despite the difficult loss Thursday night.
“We weathered the storm," said Bass. "One of the keys to victory this week was handling adversity and are kids did that. They came out got punched in the mouth and instead of getting knocked out they fought back took the lead had an opportunity at the end of the game just unfortunately we couldn’t close it."
The Hawks final drive was a conservative one as all they needed was a field goal to walk out of QU stadium with a win. With about under two seconds left, QU junior kicker Michael Owens would miss a potential game winning field goal that would seal the Hawks fate.
The Hawks fell to 5-9 in openers since 2008, they'll look to bounce back next Saturday back at QU stadium against Madonna University at 1 p.m.
“As a team we got a lot of fight in us," said Davis. "There are a lot of pieces on this team that have never played together before but I think once we get that going this will be a pretty cool place to come watch us play."
